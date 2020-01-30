DocuBay Signs a Global Distribution Deal With US-Based Commercial Platform 1091

Stills from The Harvey Weinstein Scandal, Janapar, The Last 24 Hours: John Lennon (Photo Credits: File Image)

DocuBay, the premium international documentary membership VOD service by IN10 Media Network, announces the acquisition of multiple premium documentary titles from US-based global commercial distribution platform 1091. The deal includes stories on cultural icons such as John Lennon, and controversial Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, both of which are included in DocuBay’s newest ‘bay’ called CrimeBay, focusing on the highly popular true crime genre. The licensed films and new CrimeBay are now available for global streaming on DocuBay in 180+ countries, with the app available on platforms such as the App Store, Google Play, Fire TV, and Apple TV, among others.

With the launch of CrimeBay, fans of the crime documentary genre will have easy access to the kind of real-life dramas they like best: from insights into the inner workings of the narcotics trade by the players themselves in Rusty Young’s Wildlands to the transcontinental operation that led to the capture of a notorious money launderer in The Billion Dollar Bust. In addition to such titles, CrimeBay will also feature some relevant and popular titles from 1091.

Notable films acquired from 1091 include: The Harvey Weinstein Scandal - story of the legendary Hollywood heavyweight who was accused by more than a dozen actresses of sexual abuse and rape in an explosive New York Times article; The Last 24 Hours: John Lennon and The Last 24 Hours: Elvis Presley - two films that chronicle the last 24 hours of these two global music and cultural legends; Diana: The Royal Truth – the story of Diana Princess of Wales through the eyes of Paul Burrell, former servant of the British Royal Household; and Janapar: Love on a Bike – an adventure-love story from BAFTA-nominated director James Newton that follows a recent university grad who embarks on a transcontinental journey on a bicycle and takes an unforeseen detour.

Adita Jain (Head of Acquisition & Content, DocuBay) stated: “We’re so pleased to partner with 1091, whose exceptional library is right in line with DocuBay’s diverse lineup of films. With fresh and engaging stories in every genre, including true crime in our latest offering - CrimeBay, the catalogue we’ve curated is truly global home for the best documentary features.”