‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Cinematographer George Richmond Rescued by IAF After Himachal Paragliding Crash, Undergoes Surgery

George Richmond, the celebrated Hollywood cinematographer behind Marvel's hit film Deadpool & Wolverine, is currently recovering in Chandigarh after a harrowing paragliding accident in the rugged mountains of Himachal Pradesh. The 54-year-old, who sustained multiple neck injuries in the crash, was swiftly rescued in a coordinated operation involving the Indian Air Force (IAF) and local administration, officials confirmed on Friday, June 12, 2026. ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’: VFX Artist Reimagines Iconic Fight Scene With Hugh Jackman in Logan’s Mask and the Result Is Impressive (Watch Video).

Hollywood Cinematographer Rescued by IAF in Himachal after Paragliding Crash

The incident occurred on June 9, 2026, when Richmond, a British national, crashed during a long-distance cross-country paragliding expedition. He was part of a five-member group flying from Bir Billing towards the Deo Tibba region in Kullu district when the accident took place in challenging mountainous terrain.

Following the crash, fellow paragliders immediately alerted local authorities, initiating a complex rescue mission. Rescue teams trekked through the difficult terrain to reach Richmond, providing initial medical assistance. He was then evacuated to a safer location before being airlifted by an IAF Cheetah helicopter to Kullu for preliminary treatment.

On June 9, 2026, Richmond was transferred to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh for specialised care. Dr Vijay Goni, Professor and Head of the Department of Orthopaedics at PGIMER, confirmed that Richmond underwent successful surgery on Thursday, June 11, 2026, after his condition was stabilised.

"He has been kept under observation. His vitals are stable and he is recovering," Dr Goni stated, adding that Richmond would remain under close observation for at least 48 hours. The doctor explained that Richmond had suffered neck injuries at multiple levels due to the fall, and the procedure involved a multidisciplinary team.

A Distinguished Career in Cinema

George Richmond has built a formidable reputation in Hollywood, renowned for his dynamic visual style across a range of genres. His extensive filmography includes several high-profile productions.

Deadpool & Wolverine, directed by Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, premiered on July 22, 2024, and was released in the United States on July 26, 2024, as part of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film, distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, was a commercial success, grossing USD 1.338 billion worldwide and becoming the second-highest-grossing film of 2024 and the highest-grossing R-rated film ever. Richmond's previous collaborations with director Shawn Levy and actor Ryan Reynolds on Free Guy are also well-known. ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Movie Review: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s Fan-Pleasing Antics Ain’t Enough To Redeem Marvel Cinematic Universe! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Richmond is expected to remain hospitalised under observation as he continues his recovery. The quick response from local authorities and the Indian Air Force proved crucial in ensuring the swift rescue and medical attention for the acclaimed cinematographer.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 04:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).