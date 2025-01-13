Although Hugh Jackman first portrayed Wolverine/Logan in the 2000 film X-Men, it took 24 years for him to finally wear Wolverine's iconic black-and-yellow costume and mask in the 2024 Marvel blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine. While Jackman dons the comic-accurate body costume for most of his appearance in the film, it is only near the climax that he is seen wearing the mask for the first time. However, Taran Singh, a Toronto-based VFX artist, has reimagined Wolverine's look in his first fight scene with Deadpool by digitally adding the mask. The result, as shown below, is truly impressive! ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Movie Review: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s Fan-Pleasing Antics Ain’t Enough To Redeem Marvel Cinematic Universe!

Watch The Redesigned 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Fight Scene:

And here it is folks! DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE FIGHT MASK EDITION! This one was challenging but I'm glad how it turned out! #DeadpoolAndWolverine pic.twitter.com/js8pz9Mfvq — Taran Singh (@TaranStingVFX1) January 11, 2025

The Original Fight Scene From 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

