Natalie Portman Birthday: From Black Swan to Jackie - 5 Performances of the Actress That Are Unmissable 

Natalie-Portman (Photo Credits: File Image)

Natalie Portman is one of the finest actresses in Hollywood. After starting off as a child actor, Portman went on to bag some of the biggest roles in Hollywood and has starred in everything from big franchise films to Academy Award-winning dramas. Natalie has received several accolades in her amazing career including an Academy Award as well as two Golden Globes. From sci-fi, fantasy films like Star Wars to psychological horror Black Swan, she has not only done it all but even managed to nail each role. The actress is known for her natural acting and manages to ace in every film. Urvashi Rautela Opens Up About Attending Natalie Portman’s Online Master Class.

Natalie Portman celebrates her birthday on June 9 and as the actress turns 39, we look at some of the best roles of her career. As for the awards and honours won by the star, she won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in Black Swan. She also gained Academy nominations for her performances in films such as Closer and Jackie. Here's looking at her best roles from her brilliant career so far. While we are yet to catch her as female Thor yet in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, we bet she's going to be great!

1. Black Swan

Undoubtedly one of Portman's best performances in her career has been Black Swan. The psychological horror drama had her essaying the role of Nina, a highly anxious ballet dancer who tortures herself to bring perfection in her work. The self-inflicted pain endured by Nina was portrayed beautifully by Portman. No surprises that it was this role that won her the Academy award.

2. Jackie

While the film did not receive as much praises as it was expected from its initial trailers, Jackie is a film that had Portman doing her best as she essayed the role of Jackie Kenndey. The grieving First Lady's role was a challenging one and Portman suited perfectly to capture Jackie's persona.

3. Garden State

It isn't all about the serious dramas is it? Portman can easily steal your heart with her bright smile and in Garden State, she does that with her amazing character as Sam. An epileptic patient, Sam's character is lovable and her energy is just amazing which is what eventually makes the film's protagonist, Zach Braff's character fall for her. This is no regular rom-com and the performances are just spot on.

4. Closer

Mike Nichols' Closer boasts of a brilliant cast with Portman, Julia Roberts, Jude Law and Clive Owen in lead. The film starred Natalie Portman as Alice, a waitress turned stripper who entices Jude Law's character. The film delt with themes of infidelity. It also won Portman a supporting actress nomination at the Academy Awards.

5. Vox Lux

A fairly recent film, Vox Lux promises Portman in a completely different avatar as she takes on the role of an uber-confident rock star. Her character Celeste is an international pop icon. The film received mixed reviews from critics though it was clear that Portman's performance was one of its most redeeming points. Thor 4: Natalie Portman Aka Jane Foster to Have a Breast Cancer Storyline in Taika Waititi Film?

If you haven't watched these Natalie Portman films, there's no better time than her birthday to catch these and celebrate it. Tell us your favourite Natalie Portman performances in comments below.