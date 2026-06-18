Olivia Wilde Reacts to Her ‘Actual Dead Body’ Viral Red Carpet Photos

Hollywood star and director Olivia Wilde is setting the record straight, directly addressing the social media storm that erupted in April 2026 after a red carpet interview led to unflattering comparisons of her appearance. Speaking openly on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Wilde humorously, yet firmly, confronted the remarks, including claims that she looked like a 'dead body' or a 'resurrected corpse'. Olivia Wilde ‘The Invite’ Video Sparks Social Media Scrutiny; Fans Defend Director Over ‘Aging’ Comments and Camera Distortion.

Olivia Wilde Addresses Reactions to Viral Red Carpet Photo

The controversy originated from Olivia Wilde's appearance at the San Francisco International Film Festival on April 24, 2026, where she was promoting her new film, The Invite. A clip from an SFGATE interview quickly went viral, showing the 42-year-old actress and filmmaker with what many perceived as a dramatically gaunt look, sparking a flurry of memes and comments across social media platforms.

Initial reactions saw Wilde take to Instagram Stories on May 3, 2026, alongside her brother, Charles Cockburn, where she playfully rebuffed the online chatter. "Listen, that is a fisheye lens," she explained, adding with a laugh, "I don't know why I was so close to the camera; I didn't have to be. That's not the truth… I'm not dead."

However, it was her recent conversation with host Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast, released on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, that saw Wilde delve deeper into the impact of the viral moment. When Cooper brought up the infamous red carpet photos, Wilde burst into laughter, admitting, "I'm so happy you're bringing this up… I was looking like an actual dead body."

Wilde went on to compare her appearance to the Cryptkeeper from Tales from the Crypt, reiterating that the bizarre look was a result of an unfortunate camera lens and proximity. "It was absolutely insane!" she exclaimed, highlighting the widespread nature of the photos.

The 42-year-old actress recalled saying, "People were diagnosing me Graves disease." She further added, "All of us have had this situation where you take a bad picture."

Calling Out Critics: Megyn Kelly and Ozempic Speculation

The Don't Worry Darling director also used the platform to call out specific criticisms, notably a segment by journalist Megyn Kelly, who reportedly claimed Wilde looked "skeletal" and like a "corpse." Wilde shared that the online frenzy led to people "diagnosing me with diseases," a testament to the intense speculation surrounding her health and appearance.

Beyond the 'dead body' comparisons, many online commenters also speculated that Wilde's perceived weight loss was due to the use of GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic, a rumour she did not directly address on the podcast but has been widely circulated. Despite the harsh comments, Wilde maintains a lighthearted approach, noting that her friends were the first to joke about the pictures, helping her to laugh off the bizarre situation. Olivia Wilde REACTS to Being Compared to ‘Lord of the Rings’ Gollum After Viral Red Carpet Appearance (View Post).

Watch Olivia Wilde on Call Her Daddy Podcast

About 'The Invite'

The Invite, the film Wilde was promoting, is a comedy directed by and starring her. It is an English-language remake of the Spanish film, The People Upstairs (also known as Sentimental). The movie also features an ensemble cast including Seth Rogen, Penélope Cruz, and Edward Norton, and is scheduled for a limited theatrical release starting June 26, 2026.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (YouTube channel of Call Her Daddy), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 02:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).