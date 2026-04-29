Olivia Wilde ‘The Invite’ Video Sparks Social Media Scrutiny; Fans Defend Director Over ‘Aging’ Comments and Camera Distortion

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Olivia Wilde has become the latest subject of a viral social media debate following the release of a promotional video for her upcoming feature, The Invite. The clip, filmed to celebrate the movie's screening at the San Francisco International Film Festival on April 24, 2026, sparked intense discussion regarding the director-actress's appearance. Olivia Wilde's 'The Invite' Receives Standing Ovation at Sundance Film Festival, Actor Left in Tears.

Olivia Wilde ‘The Invite’ Video - Watch

Olivia Wilde looks like a medical cadaver came to life. Ozempic is ruining women. pic.twitter.com/qvHEXZKoej — Royce Lopez (@hippojuicefilm) April 28, 2026

Olivia Wilde Video Sparks Backlash

After a repost on X (formerly Twitter) garnered over one million views, the comments section was flooded with reactions ranging from concern to harsh criticism. Some users pointed toward Wilde's seemingly thinner frame and makeup, with one high-engagement comment describing her as looking like a "medical cadaver." Others engaged in health speculation, suggesting "malnutrition," while several viewers criticised the camera's lighting and angle. "Why would you emphasise your eyes like that? They’re already about to pop out of her head," one user remarked.

Fans Defend Olivia Wilde

However, a large section of the internet came out in support of Olivia Wilde, pointing out that the criticism overlooked both natural aging and technical factors like camera distortion. Many users highlighted the “lens effect,” noting that the video appeared to be shot on a fish-eye or wide-angle lens, which can exaggerate facial features when filmed up close. Others stressed the reality of aging, with one fan writing, “People just age. I know this may be news to you but, it is a thing,” reinforcing the idea that public figures, especially women, should not be judged for growing older a conversation Wilde herself has addressed in the past. Olivia Wilde Birthday: A Celebration of Bold Fashion Choices That Push Boundaries and Captivate Audiences (View Pics)

Olivia Wilde Slams Online Troll Culture

Olivia Wilde has long been vocal about the "pack of wolves" mentality of the internet. In previous interviews with Elle and HuffPost, she challenged the idea that being a public figure justifies having one's life torn to shreds. She famously told reporters, "I’m a mother, and I look like one," while questioning the entitlement of critics who police women's bodies as they mature.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (ETimes), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 07:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).