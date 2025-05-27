In a 'Me Too' incident in the Marathi film industry, actress and model Prachi Pisat has alleged that senior actor Sudesh Mhashilkar sent her DMs (direct messages) on social media platform Instagram, using suggestive language. On May 24, the actress took to Instagram and Facebook to post screenshots of the messages she has received from Mhashilkar in Marathi. She followed it up with multiple messages, alleging he had indulged in similar acts with other girls, in spite of being a married man. She also requested the media to not to use the word "accuse", as she had simply shared screenshots of the male actor's inappropriate messages to her. Read on to know more about the case. #MeToo Movement: Marathi Actress Shruti Marathe Reveals How a Producer Asked Her For Sexual Favours.

What Did Sudesh Mhashilkar Message Prachi Pisat?

"Khupach sexy disayla lagliyes halli...Waah (You have started looking sexy)," reads one message from Sudesh Mhashilkar to Prachi Pisat, according to the actress. “Tuza num pathav na. Tuzyashi flirt karaychi ichha zaly…Kasli goad disteys” (Send me your number. I feel like flirting with you. You look so cute)," reads another. The actress further posted a message saying that he should be flirting with his wife instead. "Aani mala ha screenshot post karaichi ichha zhali.. baikocha number aselach…. te he goad aahe.. bagh jara ticha shi flirt karaila jamtai ka Sudesh Mhashilkar. He post delete kar sangaila kuthun tari number milavshil aani call karshilach (And I felt like posting this screenshot. You will be having your wife's number. She is also cute. Try flirting with her, Sudesh Mhashilkar. You will find out my number to ask me to delete this post)."

Marathi Actress Prachi Pisat Alleges Actor Sudesh Mhashilkar Sent Her DMs - Check Post:

Prachi Pisat Threatens to Expose Sudesh Mhashilkar

In the same message, Prachi Pisat asked for Sudesh's apology. She wrote in Marathi, tagging him, "Ho…. aahe me goad.. chala aata vishay sampavuya @sudeshmhashilkar Ichha nasel apologise karaichi aani tumhala vel asel tar bakicha mullinni sangitlele tumche kisse he sangu shakte (Yes, I am cute. Let's finist the matter Sudesh Mhashilkar. If you don't wish to apologise, then if you have the time, I can narrate similar incidents related to you with other girls.)

Prachi Pisat Asks for Apology and Threatens to Expose Sudesh Mhashilkar - Read Caption:

Did Prachi Pisat Delete Post on Sudesh Mhashilkar?

Prachi Pisat further wrote, “Just because I was bullied and pressured to delete the post and keep my mouth shut… I think this post deserves to be on my Insta feed". However, she didn't delete any posts. 'Manjummel Boys' Director Chidambaran Faces Renewed #MeToo Allegations by Prapti Elizabeth; Influencer Questions Duplicity of His Fans Over Sexual Assault Accusations (Watch Video).

Prachi Pisat Denies Accusing Sudesh Mhashilkar

On May 26, in a post on her Instagram Stories, the actress thanked the media for their support, but denied making any "accusations" against Sudesh Mhashilkar. Prachi wrote: “Dear media channels & accounts Thank you so much for your kindness & support. Please note: Me aaroap vagaire kahi kela nahiye. fakta reply aani screenshot share kela (I haven’t made any accusations. I just shared screenshots of my reply. It's a request. Please don’t use wrong words. You guys are wonderful, just a request - I hope ul (you all) don’t mislead while supporting."

Prachi thanked her followers for the support, saying, "Hey Majha Sobat Honar Nahi! Aasa fakta tithlya tithe na ghabarta nirnay ghetla na sagla mulinni ki Samaaj Support karto! ('This won't happen with me' - if all the girls get together and decide that, then the society supports us.) Thank you to each & every follower. I respect you all alot (sic)."

Prachi Pisat Thanks Media and Followers - See Posts:

Prachi Pisat posts thanking her supporters and media (Photo Credits: @prachipisat11.11)

Mhashilkar is a theatre actor and director, having worked in renowned plays such as Amchya Sarkhe Amhich, Comedy Express, and Fu Bai Fu, among others. He has also worked in films and in television shows. Prachi Pisat was seen in the Marathi TV series Devyani.

Prachi Pisat's last post does not make it clear whether she wants any action taken against Sudesh Mhashilkar, as she has asked not to call it an accusation. Her posts may simply have been a warning to him to back off or else she would expose him.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

