Andhra Pradesh Dy CM Pawan Kalyan Admits He ‘Felt Jealous’ of Vijay’s Rapid Political Rise, Says ‘They Won Using Cutouts’ (Watch Video)

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan shared light-hearted remarks regarding actor-turned-politician Joseph Vijay’s swift electoral triumph in Tamil Nadu, humorously admitting that it made him feel "jealous." Speaking at a recent public event, Kalyan compared his own arduous 15-year political journey to the rapid ascent of Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which won a decisive victory in the latest Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Kalyan clarified that his comments were in jest but used the comparison to highlight the intense effort and understanding required to sustain a long-term political movement. Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ Finally Gets a New Release Date After Months of Legal Battle? Find Out.

Pawan Kalyan Compares His Political Journey with Vijay

During his speech, Kalyan reflected on how smoothly Vijay’s TVK secured its political footprint. "I look at Tamil politics these days, they've done it so carefree. I felt jealous," Kalyan remarked with a laugh. "They won using cutouts and holograms happily. I roamed on the streets for 15 years but... I am joking." Transitioning to a more serious note, the Jana Sena Party (JSP) founder emphasised that his long-term struggle was necessary to build a substantive connection with the electorate.

He explained that running a political outfit demands a deep, humane comprehension of the public’s needs, noting, "Why did I struggle so much for 15 years? Because to run a party, you need to understand the expectations of lakhs of people."

Pawan Kalyan Reacts to Vijays Political Victory With TVK

#PawanKalyan's interesting comments about Tamil Nadu CM #Vijay: “In Tamil politics, They won so comfortably that it even makes me feel jealous. He became Chief Minister with cutouts and holograms everywhere. Even after travelling for 15 years, I did not get to see such a… pic.twitter.com/Gy4o6QcAQw — Gulte (@GulteOfficial) May 25, 2026

Contrasting Paths to Electoral Success

The remarks come amid widespread social media comparisons between the two South Indian film superstars who successfully crossed over into mainstream politics. Analysts and fans have noted that while both leaders command massive, dedicated fan bases, their strategies and political trajectories differ substantially.

Vijay launched TVK in 2024 and pursued a solo political path for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Defeating the traditional Dravidian heavyweights, the DMK and AIADMK, TVK emerged as a powerful alternative, securing 108 seats and propelling Vijay to the post of Chief Minister.

In contrast, Kalyan founded the Jana Sena Party in 2014 and faced a decade of significant electoral challenges. After failing to win either of the assembly seats he contested in 2019, Kalyan restrategized, eventually forming a crucial alliance with N Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This coalition swept the 2024 Andhra Pradesh elections, leading to his appointment as Deputy Chief Minister.

Different Political Landscapes

Responding to ongoing pressure from supporters who wish to see him mirror Vijay's solo victory, Kalyan recently cautioned against direct comparisons between Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. He maintained that the socio-political realities and voter expectations of the two states are distinct, and that a single blueprint for political success cannot be blindly replicated overnight. Pawan Kalyan Health Update: Actor Recovers From Eye Infection, Details Potential Second Surgery.

Despite the political contrasts, the relationship between the regional leaders remains cordial. Recently, Telugu veteran actor Chiranjeevi Kalyan’s elder brother congratulated Vijay over a warm phone call, wishing the new Tamil Nadu Chief Minister a people-centric governance reminiscent of past legendary actor-politicians.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2026 01:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).