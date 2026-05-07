How Much Did Thalapathy Vijay Score in Class 10? TVK Chief’s Marksheet Goes Viral After Election Victory

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The political landscape of Tamil Nadu is currently centred on Joseph Vijay, following the historic debut of his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), in the 2026 Assembly elections. Amidst his preparation to take the oath as a major political leader, a nostalgic piece of his past has captured public attention: his Class 10 marksheet. The document, which has gone viral across social media platforms, offers a glimpse into the academic life of the Jana Nayagan star before he dominated the silver screen and shifted into governance. RB Choudary Funeral: Thalapathy Vijay Breaks Down As He Pays Final Respects to Producer, TVK Chief Consoles Jiiva in Heartbreaking Video – WATCH.

Thalapathy Vijay’s Class 10 Academic Record

As students across the state await current board results, the resurfacing of Vijay's old scorecard has sparked widespread discussion. According to a News18 report, Vijay was a "First Class" student, securing a total of 711 out of 1100 marks, which calculates to approximately 64.6%. The marksheet reveals a student with a clear aptitude for languages and science, while showing a more modest performance in mathematics.

Subject-wise Marks Breakdown:

Science: 206 / 300

Tamil: 155 / 200

English: 133 / 200

Social Science: 122 / 200

Mathematics: 95 / 200

Following his secondary education at Balalok School in Virugambakkam, Vijay enrolled at Loyola College, Chennai, to study Visual Communication. However, he eventually chose to discontinue his degree to pursue a full-time career in acting a decision that led him to become one of India's most influential superstars.

TVK and the Road to ‘Jana Nayagan’

The timing of this viral sensation coincides with a pivotal moment in Vijay's career. His party, TVK, recently emerged as the single-largest entity in the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections, winning 108 seats and disrupting the long-standing DMK-AIADMK duopoly.

While his political journey is moving forward, his final cinematic project, Jana Nayagan, remains a major talking point. Directed by H Vinoth, the film is intended to be Vijay's "swansong" his last theatrical release before dedicating himself entirely to public service. Though the film faced significant hurdles, including delays in certification from the CBFC and an unfortunate online leak in April 2026, anticipation remains at an all-time high. Vijay’s ‘Chief Minister’ Title Card for ‘Jana Nayagan’ Goes Viral: Fans React to ‘Thalapathy’ Name Change Speculation (View Post).

Fans have even requested that the production house, KVN Productions, update the film’s title card to reflect his new status as a leading political figure in the state. For the "Jana Nayagan" (Leader of the People), his journey from an average student in Chennai to a potential Chief Minister serves as a reminder to many that academic scores are only one chapter in a much larger narrative of success.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 11:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).