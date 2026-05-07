RB Choudary Funeral: Thalapathy Vijay Breaks Down As He Pays Final Respects to Producer, TVK Chief Consoles Jiiva in Heartbreaking Video – WATCH

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Tamil cinema and political circles are in mourning following the tragic demise of veteran film producer RB Choudary, who passed away following a road accident in Rajasthan on Tuesday. The founder of the iconic Super Good Films banner was 76. The producer’s residence in Chennai saw a heavy influx of celebrities and political leaders on Wednesday (May 6) as they gathered to pay their final respects. Among the most poignant moments was the arrival of Thalapathy Vijay, the chief of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), whose emotional interaction with the producer's son, actor Jiiva, has since gone viral. RB Choudary, Jiiva’s Father and Veteran Producer, Dies in Car Accident in Jaipur; Chiranjeevi Mourns His Passing.

Vijay Pays Emotional Tribute to RB Choudary

who has transitioned into full-time politics with his party TVK, arrived at the residence visibly shaken. The actor shared a deep professional and personal bond with RB Choudary, who was instrumental in the early success of his career.

Choudary produced several of Vijay’s career-defining hits, including Poove Unakkaga, the film widely credited with establishing Vijay as a household name, as well as Thulladha Manamum Thullum and Shahjahan. Eyewitnesses noted that the TVK chief struggled to hold back tears as he stood before the mortal remains of the man who had been a pillar of support during his formative years in the industry.

Vijay Consoles His Dear Friend and Colleague Jiiva

A video capturing the moment Vijay met RB Choudary’s son, actor Jiiva, has moved fans across social media. Jiiva, who was overwhelmed with grief, broke down as Vijay approached him. In a display of close camaraderie, Vijay immediately embraced Jiiva, holding him tightly and offering words of comfort for several minutes.

Thalapathy Vijay Hugs Jiiva During RB Choudary's Last Rites

Vijay paid his last respect to producer R. B. Choudhary🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/EHFQGOVYNa — VTL Team (@VTLTeam) May 6, 2026

The two actors previously shared the screen in the 2012 blockbuster Nanban, and their bond was evident as Vijay remained by Jiiva’s side to help him navigate the difficult moment.

Industry Shocked by RB Choudary's Tragic Passing

RB Choudary’s death occurred on the National Highway near Joontha village in Rajasthan while he was returning from a family wedding. Reports indicate the vehicle lost control after cattle strayed onto the road, leading to a fatal collision with a roadside wall.

The producer's legacy spans over four decades and hundreds of films across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi cinema. Tributes have poured in from across the country, with superstars like Rajinikanth and political leaders like Pawan Kalyan and Ashok Gehlot expressing their condolences. ‘Let Vijay Form the Government’: Prakash Raj Backs TVK Chief Amid Tamil Nadu Election Drama (Watch Video).

The film fraternity has described his passing as the "end of an era," noting his unique ability to identify talent and produce family-centric stories that resonated with the masses. RB Choudary is survived by his wife, Mahjabeen, and his sons Ramesh, Jiiva, and Ashok.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 07:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).