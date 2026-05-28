‘Kara’ OTT Release: How To Watch Dhanush and Mamitha Baiju’s Tamil Heist Thriller Online

The Tamil heist action-thriller Kara, starring Dhanush and Mamitha Baiju, has made its digital debut on over-the-top (OTT) streaming services less than a month after its theatrical release. Directed by Vignesh Raja, the film arrived in cinema halls on April 30, 2026, and grossed over INR 50 crore worldwide. Following its theatrical run, the digital rights were secured by a major streaming platform, bringing the 1990s-set period crime drama directly to global audiences. ‘Kara’ X Review: Netizens Praise Dhanush’s Intense Performance in Vignesh Raja’s ‘Slow Burn Heist Thriller’ Co-Starring Mamitha Baiju.

How To Watch ‘Kara’ on OTT?

Kara officially began streaming online on May 28, 2026. The film is available exclusively on Netflix. To accommodate a wider audience across regions, the streaming platform has released the movie not only in its original Tamil audio but also with dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Subtitles are available in multiple languages as well.

Dhanush's Kara’ Now on OTT

‘Kara’ Box Office Performance

The project was jointly produced by Vels Film International and Think Studios, with the soundtrack composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Distribution across Tamil Nadu theatres was managed by Red Giant Movies. During its theatrical run, the film received mixed reviews from critics, who praised Dhanush's performance and individual high-stakes sequence design but critiqued structural pacing issues in the final act.

Financially, Kara recorded net domestic collections of approximately INR 37.50 crore, pushing its total global gross past the INR 53 crore mark.

‘Kara’ Title Dispute

The road to the film’s release was marked by brief legal friction regarding its name. Just days before the theatrical debut, a plea was filed in the Madras High Court by the producer of an unrelated Tamil film titled Karaa, citing potential brand confusion.

The title conflict was ultimately resolved, allowing Kara to proceed with its scheduled April rollout without delays. ‘Jana Nayagan’ Release Date: Vijay’s Political Thriller To Clash With Suriya’s ‘Karuppu’ or Dhanush’s ‘Kara’? Here’s What We Know.

More About ‘Kara’

Set against the chronological backdrop of the early 1990s during the Gulf War era, Kara follows Karasaami, alias Kara (played by Dhanush), a seasoned thief trying to establish a peaceful life running a small eatery alongside his wife, Selli (Mamitha Baiju). The plot shifts when Kara discovers his family’s ancestral land has been seized by a financial institution due to predatory lending practices. Forced to return to a life of crime to resolve the debt, his personal mission quickly escalates into a larger conflict against institutional corruption while a determined police detective closes in on his trail.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 28, 2026 01:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).