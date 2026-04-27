The highly anticipated film Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay, is back in the spotlight as industry reports suggest a major box office clash is on the horizon. Following delays in its original Pongal release schedule, the project is currently awaiting clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). With the easing of election-related restrictions in Tamil Nadu, the production team is reportedly preparing for a swift theatrical rollout that could see the film compete with upcoming releases from Dhanush and Suriya. ‘Jana Nayagan’ Actress Mamitha Baiju Calls Leak ‘Deeply Painful’; Nine Arrested in Thalapathy Vijay Film Piracy Case.

‘Jana Nayagan’ to Enter Censorship Phase Soon?

Despite missing its initial festival release window, Jana Nayagan has yet to receive its censor certificate, a situation that has surprised industry analysts. According to a Filmibeat report, CBFC will issue a rating for the film shortly.

Fans have been vocal in their support, demanding a quick release following the conclusion of the state elections. The production house is reportedly ready to finalise a release date the moment the certification is secured to maintain the film’s current momentum.

‘Jana Nayagan’ Potential Box Office Clash with ‘Kara’ or ‘Karuppu’

The revised release timeline suggests two primary windows for the film’s debut. Current reports indicate the makers may target an April 30 release. Should this date be finalised, Jana Nayagan would face a direct box office clash with Dhanush’s Kara, which is already scheduled for that weekend.

In the event of further administrative delays, the film could shift to a May 14 release. This would put it in direct competition with Suriya’s Karuppu. Regardless of the specific date, the film is expected to enter a crowded market with significant competition from other high-profile Tamil projects.

Overcoming Production Challenges and Leaks

The journey to the big screen has not been without setbacks. Earlier reports of a full film leak online caused concern among the cast and crew, raising fears that the digital piracy could impact theatrical revenue. Despite these challenges, the production house remains optimistic, banking on the film’s star-studded cast and high production value to draw audiences back to theatres. Thalapathy Vijay’s Father SA Chandrasekhar REACTS to ‘Jana Nayagan’ Row, Reveals They Expected Release Hurdles (Watch Video).

More About ‘Jana Nayagan’

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan features an ensemble cast including Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Prakash Raj, Mamitha Baiju, and Priyamani. The film has already generated significant buzz through its soundtrack, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, which has produced several chart-topping tracks. As one of the most expensive projects for the production house, the final theatrical release is being viewed as a major milestone for the industry this year.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 09:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).