Mohammed Pasha, the Inspiration Behind Mahesh Babu’s Hit ‘Kurchi Madathapetti’ Song, Dies

Mohammad Pasha, the Hyderabad-based social media sensation popularly known as "Kurchi Thatha," passed away on Wednesday after collapsing near Krishna Kanth Park. He was 66. Pasha achieved overnight internet celebrity status after a candid dialogue he delivered during a YouTube interview went viral, later inspiring a hit song featuring Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. According to local authorities, initial findings indicate that his sudden demise was caused by severe sunstroke and dehydration amid ongoing high temperatures in the region, though some reports also point to a suspected cardiac arrest. Fact Check: Is Sreeleela Dating Cricketer Tilak Varma? Actress’ Mother Dr Swarnalatha Reveals the Truth.

‘Kurchi Madathapetti’ Fame Mohammed Pasha No More

Pasha was out in the vicinity of Krishna Kanth Park in Hyderabad on Wednesday evening when he suddenly lost consciousness and collapsed. Onlookers and family members immediately attended to him, but he was declared dead shortly thereafter. Madhuranagar police officials stated that preliminary assessments strongly suggest extreme summer heat and sunstroke as the primary cause of death.

The Real Inspiration Behind Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela’s ‘Kurchi Madathapetti’ Song

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If officially confirmed, it could register as one of the earliest heat-related fatalities in the state for the season. The news of his sudden passing quickly spread across digital platforms, prompting widespread shock and grief from netizens, meme creators, and Telugu cinema enthusiasts who had grown fond of his unique humour.

From Street Interview to Mainstream Cinema

Prior to his internet fame, Pasha lived a modest life in the Borabanda area of Hyderabad. His rise to prominence began when a local YouTube channel interviewed him, during which he humorously used the phrase "Kurchi Madathapetti" (folding the chair) while narrating a domestic dispute. The raw, unfiltered delivery of the dialogue instantly caught the attention of social media users, turning into a massive viral meme across the Telugu-speaking states. Thousands of content creators adopted the soundbite for Instagram Reels and short videos, cementing his identity as "Kurchi Thatha."

Collaboration with Mahesh Babu

The online craze surrounding Pasha’s catchphrase eventually caught the attention of mainstream filmmakers. Acclaimed director Trivikram Srinivas integrated the exact dialogue into a high-energy dance track for the 2024 action-drama film Guntur Kaaram, starring Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela. ‘Varanasi’: Producer SS Karthikeya Says We Built Varanasi Ghats Brick by Brick To Align With SS Rajamouli’s Vision.

The track, titled "Kurchi Madathapetti", became an instant chartbuster globally. Recognising Pasha's contribution to the song's identity, the filmmakers also cast him for a brief appearance in the official music video, where he shared screen space and danced alongside Mahesh Babu.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 05:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).