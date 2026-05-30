Sathyendra Dies: Tamil Actor and YouTuber Passes Away at 65, Mortal Remains Remain Unclaimed in Chennai

The Tamil film industry is mourning the loss of veteran actor and YouTuber Sathyendra, who passed away at the age of 65 following health complications. The actor, known for his extensive contributions to theatre and cinema across multiple languages, died at the Royapettah Government Hospital in Chennai. His mortal remains currently lie in the hospital mortuary, as authorities have yet to locate any surviving family members.

Sathyendra, who had a career spanning several decades, was a respected figure within the South Indian film fraternity. Originally from Andhra Pradesh and raised in Karnataka, he transitioned from a theatre background into a prolific screen career, appearing in over 60 feature films and 150 short films throughout his lifetime. Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Ditches Suit-Pant Look, Wears Traditional Mundu and Shirt at Manager Jagadish Palanisamy’s Housewarming Ceremony (Watch Video).

A Career Defined by Artistic Versatility

Sathyendra’s professional journey began with the National Award winning Kannada film Grahana. His filmography included notable projects such as Ezhavathu Manithan, Mann Vasanai, and Kadamai Kanniyam Kattupaadu. In addition to acting, he worked as a director, producer, translator, and film critic, earning recognition for his insightful contributions to digital platforms through his film reviews on YouTube.

Beyond his performance work, Sathyendra was a highly educated individual. He held postgraduate degrees in Kannada Literature and Philosophy, a Bachelor of Arts in Drama, and diplomas in French and German. His commitment to the arts and his academic background made him a unique and multifaceted presence within the regional film industry.

Industry Figures Mobilise to Trace Family

In the wake of his passing, members of the film fraternity have stepped in to assist the police in tracing the actor’s relatives. Actor Vishal has reportedly contacted law enforcement officials to coordinate efforts in locating Sathyendra’s family. The Nadigar Sangam, the South Indian Artistes' Association, is also actively following up on the matter to ensure the actor receives a dignified farewell. ‘DC’ Actor Lokesh Kanagaraj Reunites With Thalapathy Vijay After Tamil Nadu Elections; Nostalgic Fans Ask About ‘Leo 2’ Update.

Reports indicate that Sathyendra had been suffering from health issues for several days before being admitted to the hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his condition during treatment. Police officials continue to hold the body at the mortuary while investigation efforts proceed to identify and contact his next of kin.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2026 10:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).