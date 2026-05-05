Trisha Krishnan Net Worth: Salary, Real Estate and More – How Rich Is the ‘South Queen’?

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Trisha Krishnan remains one of the most prominent and bankable figures in Indian cinema, with a career spanning over two decades. Often referred to by fans as the "Queen of South India," the actress has built a substantial financial portfolio through a combination of high-budget film projects, lucrative brand endorsements, and strategic real estate investments. DYK Trisha Krishnan Wanted To Be Tamil Nadu CM? Old Video of ‘South Queen’ Goes Viral Amid Vijay and #TVKWave - WATCH.

Trisha Krishnan Net Worth and Salary Dynamics

The bulk of Trisha’s wealth is driven by her professional fees in the film industry. Following the global success of the Ponniyin Selvan franchise, her market value saw a significant uptick. While she reportedly received INR 5 crore for her role in the action-thriller Leo alongside Thalapathy Vijay, recent industry estimates suggest she now commands between INR 10 crore and INR 12 crore per project.

The Gorgeous Trisha Krishnan

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Beyond the silver screen, Trisha is a preferred face for major brands. Her endorsement portfolio, which includes various national and regional labels, is estimated to contribute roughly INR 9 crore annually to her income. This dual stream of high-value film contracts and steady commercial deals has solidified her position among the wealthiest actresses in South Indian cinema.

As of May 2026, industry reports estimate Trisha’s net worth to be approximately INR 85 crore, reflecting her enduring relevance in both the Tamil and Telugu film industries

Trisha Krishnan's Career and Growth

Trisha’s journey began with a supporting role in the 1999 film Jodi, but it was the 2004 hit Varsham that propelled her to stardom. Over the years, she has successfully navigated the transition from a "commercial heroine" to a versatile performer capable of leading character-driven narratives.

Her longevity is a rarity in the industry; while many of her contemporaries have moved away from lead roles, Trisha continues to headline major productions. Key milestones such as Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, ’96, and her portrayal of Princess Kundavai in Ponniyin Selvan have ensured that her brand value remains high despite the influx of new talent.

Trisha Krishnan's Real Estate Assets and Lifestyle

Trisha’s financial success is mirrored in her high-end lifestyle and property holdings. She maintains a significant presence in both major South Indian film hubs:

She owns a luxury residence in Chennai valued between INR 10 crore and INR 12 crore. To facilitate her work in the Telugu industry, she maintains a property in Hyderabad worth approximately INR 6 crore to INR 7 crore.

Her affinity for luxury extends to her automobile collection, which is valued at an estimated INR 3 crore to INR 4 crore. Her garage features several premium vehicles, including a Mercedes-Benz S-Class, a BMW 5-Series, and a Range Rover Evoque, alongside a Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

‘Queen of South India’ for a Reason

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Industry analysts point to Trisha’s methodical approach to her career as a primary factor in her wealth accumulation. By balancing mainstream blockbusters with critically acclaimed roles and maintaining a consistent presence in the advertising world, she has created a sustainable financial model that continues to grow as she enters the third decade of her career.

Trisha Krishnan and TVK's Historic Win

Trisha recently drew significant public attention following a high-profile visit to the residence of actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay in Chennai. The visit, which took place on May 4, 2026, coinciding with her 43rd birthday, occurred as early election trends showed Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), leading in over 100 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Birthday Girl Trisha Krishnan Reached Thalapathy Vijay’s Residence As TVK Leads (Watch Video).

Trisha Krishnan's Work Front

Trisha's financial and professional momentum shows no signs of slowing down, with a packed slate of high-profile releases scheduled for the remainder of 2026. Her immediate next appearance is in the Tamil action-drama Karuppu, where she reunites with Suriya. The film, directed by RJ Balaji, is set for a worldwide theatrical release on May 14, 2026.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 05:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).