What Is Virosh? Meaning Behind Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s Wedding Announcement and Name

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have officially confirmed their upcoming nuptials, turning a long-standing fan moniker into the formal title of their union. In a joint social media announcement shared on Sunday, the couple revealed that their ceremony will be known as ‘The Wedding of VIROSH,’ a move intended to honour the supporters who have championed their relationship for years. VIROSH Wedding: Rashmika Mandanna Gives Sneak Peek into Japanese Cuisine for Guests (See Pics)

The Meaning of ‘Virosh’

For many social media users, the term "Virosh" was a familiar hashtag long before it became an official wedding title. It is a portmanteau created by the couple's global fanbase, blending the "Vi" from Vijay with "Rosh," a nickname for Rashmika. In their official statement, the couple acknowledged that the identity was gifted to them by their followers. "Our Dearest loves, Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us ‘VIROSH’. So today with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it - ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’."

Rashmika Mandanna Shares Post on Instagram Story - See Post

Photo Credit: Instagram / @rashmika_mandanna)

Couple Arrives in Udaipur

The couple was spotted arriving at Udaipur airport on Monday, February 23, 2026, alongside family and close friends. Reports indicate the wedding will take place on February 26 at a luxury palace resort, Mementoes by ITC Hotels, nestled in the Aravalli hills. The ceremony is expected to be a highly private affair with a limited guest list of approximately 50 people. To maintain privacy, the couple has reportedly employed an international security firm to manage the perimeter of the estate. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Relationship Timeline: The ‘VIROSH’ Journey From 'Geetha Govindam' to 2026 Wedding.

About Hyderabad Reception

Following the intimate exchange of vows in Rajasthan, a grand wedding reception is scheduled for March 4 in Hyderabad at the Taj Krishna. This event is expected to be a star-studded gathering for colleagues from the Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi film industries. Rashmika, 29 and Vijay, 36, first sparked dating rumours after their chemistry in the 2018 hit Geetha Govindam and subsequent collaboration in Dear Comrade. While they maintained a "just friends" stance for nearly eight years, this announcement marks their first public confirmation of their relationship. The pair is also set to appear together in the upcoming film Ranabaali, scheduled for release on September 11, 2026.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2026 02:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).