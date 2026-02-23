Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Relationship Timeline: The ‘VIROSH’ Journey From 'Geetha Govindam' to 2026 Wedding

After nearly eight years of intense public speculation and "shipping" by fans, South Indian superstars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are poised to finalise their journey from on-screen co-stars to real-life partners. The couple, who landed in Udaipur on February 23, 2026, ahead of their wedding, recently formalised their status by announcing "The Wedding of VIROSH" via social media. The nuptials, scheduled for February 26 at the ITC Mementos, mark the culmination of a relationship that began on a film set in 2018 and survived years of guarded privacy. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Officially Announce Wedding, Thank Fans for ‘VIROSH’ Love (See Posts)

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s Udaipur Wedding Venue - Watch Video

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2018-2019: Bond Began on ‘Geetha Govindam’ Sets

The foundation of their relationship was laid on the sets of the 2018 romantic comedy Geetha Govindam. Directed by Parasuram, the film was a massive commercial success, but it was the palpable chemistry between the leads that captured the public's imagination. The bond strengthened almost immediately as they moved into their second collaboration, the 2019 intense drama Dear Comrade. While the film cemented them as one of the most bankable on-screen pairs in Telugu cinema, it also sparked the first wave of rumours regarding their off-screen status. Despite the noise, both actors remained strictly professional in public, often referring to each other simply as "dear friends." VIROSH Wedding: Power Dressing by Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda at Airport in Coordinated B/W Outfits (Watch Video).

2020-2024: Spark Buzz With Subtle Hints

Following their back-to-back collaborations, the two transitioned into different phases of their careers Rashmika made her high-profile Bollywood debut with Goodbye and Animal, while Vijay expanded his pan-Indian reach with Liger. During this period, the couple maintained a "no-comment" policy despite being frequently spotted on the same vacations or wearing similar accessories. By 2023, the secrecy began to soften. They were seen supporting each other’s film launches and sharing cryptic social media posts that suggested they were spending significant time together.

2025-2026: Engagement and Official Confirmation

The turning point arrived on October 3, 2025. According to industry reports, the couple held an intimate engagement ceremony at Vijay’s residence in Hyderabad, attended only by immediate family. Though images did not leak at the time, the air of mystery began to dissipate. On February 22, 2026, the couple finally broke their silence. In a joint statement addressed to their followers, they acknowledged the nickname "VIROSH" that fans had coined years prior, "Our Dearest loves... with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it 'The Wedding of VIROSH'. Thank you for holding us with so much love."

Rashmika Mandanna Shares Post on Instagram Story - See Post:

Photo Credit: Instagram / @rashmika_mandanna)

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Confirm ‘VIROSH’ Wedding

The couple’s arrival in Rajasthan marks the start of a three-day celebration that blends tradition with modern luxury. By choosing Udaipur a city synonymous with royal heritage, the duo has opted for a setting that matches the scale of their stardom while utilising a secluded venue to maintain the privacy they have cherished throughout their courtship. As "The Wedding of VIROSH" approaches, it stands as a rare example of a modern celebrity romance that successfully navigated the transition from reel-life fantasy to real-world commitment.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 23, 2026 08:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).