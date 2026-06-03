Why Is ‘Karuppu’ Director RJ Balaji’s Photo With Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Creating a Stir Online?

A social media buzz has emerged following filmmaker RJ Balaji’s recent meeting with the newly sworn-in Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, C Joseph Vijay. The meeting took place on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, amid the massive box-office success of Balaji's latest fantasy action drama, Karuppu, which stars Suriya in the lead role and has grossed over INR 300 crore worldwide. The online stir was sparked by Balaji’s caption accompanying photographs from the meeting, leading to intense debates among fans regarding the creative origins of the blockbuster film. ‘Karuppu’ OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s Tamil Fantasy Action Drama Online After Theatrical Run.

‘Karuppu’ Director RJ Balaji Meets Tamil Nadu CM Vijay

RJ Balaji visited Chief Minister Vijay to congratulate him on his recent political transition and to discuss the success of Karuppu. Following the meeting, Balaji shared a pair of pictures on Instagram. The photographs depict Balaji and CM Vijay standing side-by-side, sharing a warm and smiling moment in an official setting.

RJ Balaji Meets Thalapathy Vijay

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RJ Balaji (@irjbalaji)

In the caption, Balaji wrote: "With the man who started it all for #Karuppu !!! Wow…! Feels unreal to meet him now as the honourable Chief Minister of Tamil nadu !!! Same love, warmth, kindness and calmness…!!! Thank you for everything dearest Vijay sir." The phrase "the man who started it all" quickly caught the attention of social media users, setting off a wave of varying interpretations across online platforms.

Netizens React Over Perceived Discredit to Suriya

The director's caption met with mixed reactions from netizens, particularly from fans of actor Suriya. Many users expressed dissatisfaction, arguing that the public praise seemed to downplay or discredit Suriya’s pivotal contribution to the final product. Commenters pointed out that Karuppu achieved its commercial milestone specifically with Suriya as the face of the project.

Some fans interpreted Balaji's tribute to Vijay as an unnecessary shift of credit away from the actor who ultimately headlined the film and accommodated significant script adjustments during its development. Conversely, supporters of Vijay defended the filmmaker, stating that Balaji was simply acknowledging historical facts regarding the script's original conception.

How Did Fans React to RJ Balaji's Photo With Vijay

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

RJ Balaji Clarifies Having Vijay in Mind for ‘Karuppu’

The context behind the controversial caption stems from earlier disclosures made by RJ Balaji during a promotional interview with The Hollywood Reporter India. Balaji revealed that Karuppu was initially written specifically with Vijay in mind, intended to serve as his final project before his full-time transition into Tamil Nadu politics.

According to Balaji, he held two to three script-reading sessions with Vijay. While Vijay ultimately opted out of the project to pursue a different final feature film, Balaji credited the politician-actor with helping to refine the narrative. ‘Only Nose I Allow…’: Trisha Krishnan Pens Cryptic Post Amid Relationship Rumours With Tamil Nadu CM Vijay.

The detailed questions asked by Vijay during those early sessions reportedly forced Balaji to strengthen the screenplay's core before it was ever pitched to Suriya via Dream Warrior Pictures. Balaji emphasized that his social media post was intended as an expression of gratitude for that early creative guidance, noting that he had also officially thanked Vijay in the opening credits of the theatrical release.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2026 01:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).