‘Only Nose I Allow…’: Trisha Krishnan Pens Cryptic Post Amid Relationship Rumours With Tamil Nadu CM Vijay

Actor Trisha Krishnan has found herself at the centre of intense online speculation, with rumours linking her to actor and Tamil Nadu politician Vijay. While neither star has publicly addressed the ongoing reports, the actor has faced relentless scrutiny and trolling across various social media platforms. In a firm response to the digital chatter, Trisha has taken to social media to share a sharp, cryptic message, catching the immediate attention of her fans and critics alike. Ajith Kumar’s Mother Mohini Mani Passes Away: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay and Trisha Krishnan Visit Actor’s Residence to Pay Respects (Watch Video).

Trisha Krishnan Responds to Trolls With Cryptic Post

Breaking her silence amidst the mounting gossip, Trisha used her Instagram account to post a direct, yet metaphorical clapback. Sharing a video of her pet dog relaxing on her bed as part of her "May dump" of photos, she penned a precise note that took a subtle dig at those prying into her personal affairs. She wrote, "The only nose I allow in my business."

Trisha Krishnan Shares Cryptic Note Amid Vijay Affair Rumours

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

By highlighting her pet as the sole entity permitted to sniff around her space, the actress cleverly slammed the intrusive nature of internet trolls tracking her personal life. The witty response has been widely praised by her followers, serving as a quiet reminder from the star to keep boundaries intact regarding her alleged relationship with Vijay.

The ‘Karuppu’ Connection and Escalating Romance Rumours

The relentless social media chatter surrounding Trisha and Vijay has been further amplified by recent cinematic developments. Trisha is currently basking in the box office success of her fantasy action film Karuppu, directed by RJ Balaji and co-starring Suriya, which released on May 15, 2026. Interestingly, the movie itself has become intertwined with the ongoing speculation.

Director RJ Balaji recently revealed in an interview that Karuppu was initially written and narrated to Vijay, and was intended to be the actor-turned-politician's final project before his full-time transition into Tamil Nadu politics. While Vijay eventually turned down the film for personal reasons, leading to Suriya taking up the lead role, the revelation that Trisha and Vijay were almost paired together for his cinematic swan song has added massive fuel to the fire. Trisha Krishnan REACTS to Being the ‘Common Factor’ in Vijay, Ajith Kumar and Suriya’s Highest-Grossing Films (View Post).

Netizens have been micro-analysing everything from Trisha's special "thank you" credit to Vijay in the film to her emotional presence during his public political milestones, making her recent Instagram response a highly anticipated boundary-setting statement.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 12:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).