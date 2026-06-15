Aryan Khan’s Hit Netflix Series ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Returning for Season 2? Here’s What We Know

Fans of Aryan Khan's satirical dive into the Hindi film industry, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, have reason to rejoice as reports indicate a highly anticipated second season is officially on the cards. The series, which marked Khan's directorial and writing debut, is said to be eyeing an early 2027 production start, promising a fresh narrative for its loyal viewership. Aryan Khan Is a Pro at Joota Churai Rasam and THIS Viral Video From Filmmaker’s BFF’s Wedding Is Proof – WATCH.

‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Season 2 to go on Floors in 2027?

According to media reports, including one from Mid-Day, the writing process for the second season of The Ba***ds of Bollywood has already begun and is expected to continue through the end of 2026. Actor Rajat Bedi, who garnered significant appreciation for his role as Jaraj Saxena in the first season, has openly confirmed that "Yes, season two is happening. It's in the works," expressing his hopes for an expanded role.

Sources close to the production have indicated that principal photography for the Lakshya-led project is likely to commence by the first quarter of 2027.

The creative team, including Bilal Siddiqi, who was a key writer for the first season alongside Aryan Khan and Manav Chauhan, is reportedly focusing on developing an "innovative and unique" storyline for the sequel, aiming to avoid mere repetition of its initial success.

‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Season 1's Blockbuster Run

The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiered on Netflix on September 18, 2025, quickly becoming a major success for the streaming giant. The seven-episode satirical action-comedy-drama, produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment, garnered overwhelmingly positive reviews from both critics and audiences, with many praising Khan's bold directorial vision, engaging storytelling, sharp screenplay, and the standout performances from its ensemble cast.

The series rapidly climbed to the number one spot on Netflix, establishing itself as one of the platform's most-watched shows. Starring Lakshya as the ambitious outsider Aasmaan Singh, alongside Bobby Deol as the menacing Ajay Talvar, Raghav Juyal as Parvaiz, Sahher Bambba as Karishma Talvar, and Mona Singh as Neeta Singh, the show offered a witty, tongue-in-cheek take on the glamorous yet often absurd inner workings of the Hindi film industry.

Adding to its appeal, Season 1 featured a slew of high-profile cameo appearances by Bollywood luminaries, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Karan Johar, among others, further solidifying its status as a must-watch. Its widespread acclaim is also reflected in its industry recognition, with the series receiving Best Screenplay and Best Dialogue at the 7th Screenwriters Association Awards, and Aryan Khan winning Best Debut Director at the NDTV Indian of the Year Awards and the Bollywood Hungama OTT Fest.

The show's success has even transcended national borders, with reports indicating that the production house behind the globally renowned series Game of Thrones has approached Aryan Khan for potential international collaborations, further cementing his position as a promising creative force. Aryan Khan To Collaborate With HBO After ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Success? Here’s What We Know.

As the anticipation builds for The Ba***ds of Bollywood Season 2, fans can look forward to another thrilling and unconventional narrative from Aryan Khan's creative stable.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 11:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).