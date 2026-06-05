FWICE’s Ashoke Pandit Reacts to Shilpa Shinde’s False Sexual Harassment Allegations, Says Such Actions Harm Genuine Victims

In a shocking turn of events that has sent ripples across the television industry, popular actress Shilpa Shinde has publicly confessed that the sexual harassment allegations she levelled against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! producer Sanjay Kohli in 2017 were untrue. Her admission, made during a recent appearance on comedian Bharti Singh's podcast, has drawn immediate and severe criticism from industry stalwarts, most notably from filmmaker and Chief Advisor of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), Ashoke Pandit. Shilpa Shinde Reacts to Demands for Her Arrest Post Confession of Fake Molestation Charges Against ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!’ Producer Sanjay Kohli.

Ashoke Pandit on Shilpa Shinde's False Sexual Harassment Allegations

Ashoke Pandit has vehemently condemned Shilpa Shinde's revelation, underscoring the gravity of falsely accusing someone of sexual harassment. Speaking to various media outlets, including SCREEN, Pandit stated, “If what Shilpa Shinde said in the podcast is true, it deserves strong condemnation. Sexual harassment is a very serious allegation, and using it as a weapon to settle personal or professional disputes is deeply wrong.”

Pandit further elaborated on the far-reaching consequences of such actions, emphasising how they not only tarnish the reputation and well-being of the falsely accused but also undermine the credibility of genuine victims. “False allegations can destroy a person's reputation, career and mental well-being,” he remarked. He also voiced concern over the wider impact on the industry, adding, “What is even more worrying is that such actions make it harder for genuine victims to be believed. Every false accusation weakens trust in those who come forward with real experiences.”

What Did Shilpa Shinde Recently Reveal

Shilpa Shinde's initial allegations against Sanjay Kohli stemmed from a highly publicised contractual and financial dispute following her exit from the popular &TV sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! in 2016. At the time, she accused Kohli of making inappropriate comments, touching her inappropriately, and seeking physical relations in exchange for career benefits. She also claimed that a makeup artist who witnessed the incident was subsequently removed.

During her recent podcast appearance, Shinde confessed to fabricating these serious charges, explaining that she felt cornered and saw no other alternative to resolve her ongoing dispute with the producers. "I filed a sexual harassment case against my producer because I had no other option," she revealed, further adding that the police often require serious allegations for an FIR, a process she understood given her legal background.

Shinde acknowledged the severe defamation Kohli faced due to her actions, stating, "Poor man, he ended up getting defamed because of it. Today, through this platform, I want to say that it was false. I am confessing this for the first time." She also claimed that she never allowed the police to arrest him, knowing the allegations were false. The actress added that the matter was eventually resolved through a settlement, and her pending payments were cleared. ‘Shameful’: Did Hina Khan Call Out Shilpa Shinde for Falsely Accusing 'Bhabiji' Producer of S*xual Harassment? (See Post).

Interestingly, Shinde recently returned to Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! 2.0 on December 22, 2025, and has claimed that her relationship with the makers, including Sanjay Kohli, has since improved considerably. She even stated that Kohli and his wife personally thanked her after her public confession.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 01:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).