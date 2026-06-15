Sanchita Ugale Dies by Suicide: ‘Kumkum Bhagya’, ‘Chhaava’ Actress No More - Reports

In a tragic turn of events that has sent shockwaves through the Indian television industry, prominent TV actress Sanchita Ugale has died by suicide. According to initial police and media reports, the actress was found dead at her residence. The date of death is not known yet. Law enforcement authorities were alerted immediately after the incident came to light and have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR). There is no official statement from the family yet, but reports in Tellychakkar and Moneycontrol have confirmed the death of Sanchita Ugale.

While preliminary findings point toward suicide, local police are conducting a thorough investigation to ascertain the exact circumstances leading up to her death. Investigators are currently examining her residence for any potential notes or clues. Family members, close friends, and professional colleagues from the entertainment fraternity are expected to be questioned to understand if she had been facing any recent personal or financial distress.

Sanchita Ugale TV Shows and Films

Sanchita Ugale, who had built a notable presence in the television industry through popular serials—including major stints on Dangal TV shows like Saajan Ghar and Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi—was widely regarded as a rising talent. Her role as Diya in Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya in 2024 is also remembered. Beyond TV, Sanchita Ugale ventured into films, appearing in Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout in 2024 and the 2025 blockbuster movie Chhaava.

When Sanchita Ugale Spoke Against Suicide

Just last year, Sanchita Ugale was vocal about important issues. In May 2025, she expressed her sorrow and concern over the confirmed suicide of content creator Misha Agrawal, who reportedly died due to a drop in Instagram followers. Ugale had highlighted the serious issue of social media addiction and the pressure to maintain a perfect online image, stating, "I'm heartbroken to see how easy youngsters considering their life." She also spoke about the challenges of balancing her demanding shooting schedules, often working 17 to 18 hours daily, with her personal life, indicating her active and ongoing commitment to her craft.

Sanchita Ugale Death - Shock to the Fraternity

News of her sudden demise has prompted an outpouring of grief on social media, with fans and fellow co-stars expressing disbelief. Many colleagues have remembered her as a vibrant and dedicated performer, noting that there were no visible signs of distress during her recent public and promotional appearances.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Moneycontrol, Tellychakkar), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 12:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).