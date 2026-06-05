Shilpa Shinde Row: Hina Khan Makes Unique Appeal to PM Narendra Modi To Prove Her Point (See Post)

Mumbai, June 4: Actress Hina Khan is continuing her relentless criticism of actress Shilpa Shinde. Recently, the actress appealed to PM Modi, and the law minister to release all the criminals who have confessed their crime. The actress used her satirical appeal to prove her point that confessing a crime doesn’t automatically absolve a person of the crime or grant them immunity against the law. Earlier, Shilpa Shinde had confessed that she filed a fake case of sexual harassment against Sanjay R. Kohli, the producer of the show ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!’ back in 2017 to get out of 'contractual disputes'.

Hina Khan took to the Stories section of her Instagram on Thursday, and penned a series of long notes calling Shilpa out on her behaviour. This time around, she targeted a section of women, who are lauding Shilpa over the filing of a fake case. ‘Shameful’: Did Hina Khan Call Out Shilpa Shinde for Falsely Accusing 'Bhabiji' Producer of S*xual Harassment? (See Post).

She wrote, “Honourable prime minister of India, honourable president of India and the law minister of India Kindly release all the criminals who have confessed their crimes after committing them Because they have Courage, because they are fighters, because they stand with truth, also because nobody supported them when them committed the crime. I am in Disbelief Women are supporting such Absurd and Lowly Action Just because a Woman they support has admitted it. Dude this is a crime, what if the victim would hv committed suicide out of embarrassment or his marriage would have fallen apart? Are u guys out of your mind.. Specifically women from our industry must realise this action speaks for the conduct of all of us. Anyway women have to encounter stigma and several difficulties every step of the way. Being a Liar who uses their Gender to get checks cleared will be added to the list if we do not speak up and reject it”.

She then pointed the gun at the trolls, and said that people should not take her speaking out against Shilpa as some sort of rivalry after ‘Bigg Boss 11’. Shilpa Shinde Reacts to Demands for Her Arrest Post Confession of Fake Molestation Charges Against ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!’ Producer Sanjay Kohli.

She went on, “And all other 'Troll Category' Delulu Hype Chaser Dimwits must first look at their own conduct. Feminism is about Equality. And to be equal we must speak against our own if it's better for the whole community and the entire society. I can only be a good woman if I am a good human being. And for heaven's sake! Get Over BB It's been 9 years. We all make mistakes but we also learn to evolve to become a better version of ourselves each passing day. This is not about Hina vs XYZ. Haven't ever uttered a word against her after BB. Honestly not interested”.

She further mentioned, “I don't need to kitty on someone else's fame, I never needed a shoulder to find my own footing and the world knows it.. I am enough. This is about What's Right! And the Wrongdoers will always find it difficult to understand. Of course what she did dilutes away the gravity of movements like 'Me Too' and her current unbothered, unfiltered, unapologetic and frankly unimaginable admission of her guilt, makes one casually say ‘SHE TOO’ She too is another CON woman who after being in a position of Power, Public and Fame chose to wrongfully use her Body as a tool, just to get some funds cleared. This is definitely disheartening for all of us but specifically for all those women with no power, no position, no public image, no fame, no media coverage, no social media fan clubs, no support systems”.

“This is why women are blamed for harming women for selfish reasons. Women like them cripple the voice of genuine victims.. Women like them make a mockery of law and order.. some women who actually face sexual harassment aren't even able to verbalise it, and those who do are not able to prove it.. Is gloating about it so casually not equal to the men who justify gender crimes.. Are we normalising all this ? As I said, the joke here is on us”, she added.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 04:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).