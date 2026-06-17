‘Viral Hit’ Season 2: Has Netflix Renewed the Hit Japanese Anime Drama? Here’s What We Know

The highly anticipated live-action adaptation of the beloved webtoon Viral Hit (Kenka Dokugaku) made its global debut on Netflix on June 11, 2026, instantly drawing a strong fan following. As viewers eagerly binged the six-episode first season, speculation regarding a potential second season has already begun to trend across social media and fan communities. However, as of today, June 17, 2026, Netflix has yet to make any official announcements regarding the renewal of the Japanese series. ‘Viral Hit’ on Netflix: Cast, Plot, Review and Everything Else About the Action-Packed Japanese Drama.

What is ‘Viral Hit’ About?

'Viral Hit' plunges viewers into the gritty world of Kōta Shimura (played by Ōji Suzuka), a perpetually bullied high school student struggling under the weight of his sick mother's medical bills and relentless abuse from his classmates. His bleak existence takes an unexpected turn when an accidental fight with a bully is live-streamed online and promptly goes viral.

Realising the unexpected financial potential of online fighting, Kōta decides to launch his own "NewTube" (a fictional streaming platform akin to YouTube) channel, transforming his struggles into a lucrative venture. With the mysterious guidance of a masked "NewTuber," he hones his fighting skills, challenging stronger opponents to earn money. The series, based on the immensely popular South Korean manhwa (webtoon) written by Taejun Pak and illustrated by Kim Junghyun, has resonated globally, accumulating over 2.28 billion views worldwide for its original source material.

The Netflix adaptation is a Japanese production, directed by Hideki Takeuchi and written by Yūichi Tokunaga, with Myriagon Studio and Raku Film serving as producing studios. The first season comprises six episodes, which premiered globally on June 11, 2026. The series was originally slated for a May 28, 2026, release but was delayed by two weeks.

The series features a talented main cast that brings the webtoon's complex characters to life, starring Ōji Suzuka as Kōta Shimura (Ho-Bin Yoo) alongside Ai Mikami as Aki Yashio (Ga-Eul). The central lineup also includes Araki Sugō as Tōru "Kanegon" Kaneko (Ji-Hyuk Woo), Meru Nukumi as Kaho Asamiya (Bo-Mi Choi), and Nana Asakawa as Rumi Meguro (Ru-Mi Yeo). Rounding out the primary ensemble are Kentarō Maeda in the role of Reo Shinjō (Tae-Hoon Seong) and veteran actress Mieko Harada, who portrays Miyuki Shimura (Ji-Hyeon Park), Kōta's mother.

Has ‘Viral Hit’ Been Renewed for Season 2?

Despite the immediate fan enthusiasm, there has been no official confirmation from Netflix regarding a second season for the live-action Viral Hit series. Given that the first season just premiered globally on June 11, 2026, it is standard practice for streaming platforms to assess viewership figures and critical reception over a period before making renewal decisions.

While the original webtoon offers ample source material for further seasons, and an anime adaptation also aired in 2024, the live-action series is still in its nascent stages on the streaming giant. Fans will likely need to wait several weeks or even months for Netflix to announce its plans for the future of Kōta Shimura's fighting journey. ‘Perfect Crown’ Controversy Explained: Why Did IU and Byeon Woo Seok Apologise Amid Historical Distortion Backlash?.

The show's performance in terms of global viewership and completion rates will be key factors in determining its fate. Until then, viewers can re-watch the exhilarating first season and immerse themselves in the rich world of the original webtoon.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 11:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).