The production team and lead actors of the hit South Korean television series Perfect Crown have issued formal public apologies following severe backlash over historical inaccuracies. The controversy, which erupted during the final week of the drama's broadcast, centred on royal coronation and ceremonial protocols that critics argued misportrayed Korea's historical sovereignty. Despite the intense online scrutiny, the series concluded its run with record-high domestic viewership ratings. ‘Perfect Crown’ Episode 11 Release Date: When and Where To Watch IU and Byeon Woo Seok’s K-Drama.

IU and Byeon Woo-Seok Issue Personal Apologies for ‘Perfect Crown’ Controversy

Following a statement from the show's producers, lead actors IU (Lee Ji-eun) and Byeon Woo-seok published handwritten apology notes on their personal social media accounts. Both actors acknowledged their oversight regarding the historical implications of the script.

IU expressed disappointment in her own handling of the role, stating that she should have studied the script more carefully, given that the project relied heavily on Korean historical imagery. She offered an apology to viewers who felt let down by the production.

IU Takes Responsibility for ‘Perfect Crown’ Controversy Amid Backlash

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Byeon, who portrayed the central royal figure in the disputed scenes, admitted that he failed to fully consider the historical context and how the performance would be received by the public. He stated that the feedback has led him to reflect deeply on his responsibilities as an actor regarding the broader messaging of his projects.

Byeon Woo Seok Issues Handwritten Apology

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What Was the ‘Perfect Crown’ Historical Distortion Controversy?

The controversy escalated rapidly following the airing of Episode 11 on May 15. The plot featured a coronation sequence for Grand Prince I-an, played by Byeon, within the show's alternate-reality setting of a modern-day 21st-century constitutional monarchy. Viewers and historical experts quickly identified multiple deviations from traditional Korean court protocols during this specific sequence.

A primary point of contention involved the coronation chant used in the scene. Court officials were shown shouting "Cheonse" (meaning "long live for a thousand years") instead of "Manse" ("long live for ten thousand years"). Historically, Cheonse was an address reserved for subordinate or vassal states, whereas Manse signified the independence of a sovereign empire, making the choice of wording highly sensitive to audiences.

Further criticism was directed at the royal headpiece worn by Byeon’s character. He wore a Guryu Myeonryugwan, a ceremonial crown featuring nine strands of jade beads that was traditionally reserved for feudal lords or subjects under an emperor. Critics noted that a sovereign ruler of an independent Korean empire should have worn a Sibi Myeonryugwan, which features 12 strands of beads.

Additionally, viewers pointed out cultural overlaps in previous episodes, noting that some depicted tea ceremonies closely mirrored Chinese traditions rather than indigenous Joseon-era rituals. Public organisations and prominent historians criticised the production for failing to employ a rigorous historical verification process, sparking a larger industry debate regarding research standards in big-budget broadcasting.

Production Response and Ratings Impact

In response to the backlash, the production team released a statement admitting they failed to carefully account for how Joseon court rituals and etiquette evolved throughout history. They emphasised that they did not intend to undermine national sovereignty and confirmed that the controversial audio and subtitles would be corrected for future television rebroadcasts, video-on-demand services, and global streaming platforms.

Additionally, the publisher of the drama's upcoming script book announced it would issue text corrections for its print and digital editions. BLACKPINK 10th Anniversary: Are Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rose Planning Special Events for Fans?.

Despite the heavy criticism, Perfect Crown maintained its strong commercial performance. The series finale, which aired on May 16, achieved a nationwide rating of 13.8% according to Nielsen Korea, marking a series high. The romantic comedy, distributed internationally via Disney+, also ranked as one of the platform's most-watched Korean titles globally for the year.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram accounts of IU, Byeon Woo Seok). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2026 02:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).