If you enjoy fast-paced battle royale games, Garena Free Fire MAX is still a popular choice among mobile gamers. It offers an exciting combat experience, allowing players to use a wide range of weapons, vehicles and gadgets during matches. Regular in-game rewards also help users enjoy longer sessions. Garena FF MAX supports multiplayer modes, so players can team up easily. However, staying inside the safe zone remains essential. Check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for April 18, 2026 below.

In Garena Free Fire MAX, nearly 50 players join a standard match, with options like Solo, Duo and Squad modes available for multiplayer fun. The original Garena Free Fire game was banned in 2022 after running since its 2017 launch. It is not available in India right now, but the MAX version is still accessible. This version brings improved animations, better graphics, smoother gameplay and enhanced audio quality. Players can download it from the Google Play Store for Android and the App Store for iOS devices. Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes help users claim gold, diamonds and various in-game rewards. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, April 17, 2026 Revealed; Know How To Redeem Codes, Grab Free Rewards Like Diamond, Skins, Weapon and More.

Active Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today, April 18, 2026

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How to Redeem Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for April 18, 2026

Step 1: Start by visiting the official Garena Free Fire MAX website - https://ff.garena.com

Step 2: Log in using your Google, X, Apple ID, Facebook, VK or Huawei ID credentials.

Step 3: Begin the redemption process for Garena Free Fire MAX codes.

Step 4: Enter the FF MAX redeem codes in the required field.

Step 5: Click on the “OK” button to continue.

Step 6: Complete the verification steps as needed.

Step 7: Wait for the confirmation message to appear on your screen.

After finishing the process, go to the in-game mail section to collect your rewards and check notifications. Diamonds and gold will be credited to your account, while items will be stored in the Vault section. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, April 16, 2026 Revealed; Know How To Redeem Codes, Grab Free Rewards Like Diamond, Skins, Weapon and More.

Be sure to redeem the Garena Free Fire MAX codes within 12–18 hours, as they may expire if already claimed by other players. Only the first 500 users can receive the rewards. If you miss out, try again the next day with new codes to get fresh rewards.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2026 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).