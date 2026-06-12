GTA 6 Release Date: Actor Jim Santangeli Confirms Role in Upcoming Title from Rockstar Games; Check Key Details Before Launch

A voice actor known for his portrayal of Simon Pearson in Red Dead Redemption 2 has confirmed his involvement in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6. Jim Santangeli revealed during a recent livestream that he has contributed voice work to the project, providing a rare glimpse into the cast of the highly anticipated Rockstar Games title.

While the actor refrained from sharing specific details, he characterised his participation as a little small bit. This suggests that his work likely involves a minor role, such as providing voices for non-playable characters, which has led to speculation among fans about how his contribution will manifest within the expansive open world of the game. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, June 12, 2026 Revealed; Know How To Redeem Codes, Grab Free Rewards Like Diamond, Skins, Weapon and More.

GTA 6 Release Date: Voice Actor Confirms Minor Appearance

This contribution to Grand Theft Auto 6 is not the first time Santangeli has collaborated with the developer. He previously provided voice work for Grand Theft Auto 4, which launched in 2008, where he served as one of the voices for inhabitants of Liberty City. Such recurring partnerships are common for the studio, with other actors like Ned Luke and Benjamin Byron Davis also appearing across multiple titles.

Confidentiality and GTA 6 Game Development

The limited information provided by Santangeli is widely attributed to strict confidentiality agreements, which are standard for high-profile projects in the gaming industry. Such measures are designed to protect narrative secrets and character details until the developer is prepared to release official information. Consequently, players may only discover his specific role upon the game's official release. GTA 6 Release Date: Check Characters, Expected Price and Other Details Before November 19 Launch.

Anticipation for Grand Theft Auto VI

Grand Theft Auto 6 is currently scheduled for release in November. Although Take-Two Interactive has reiterated this timeline, speculation regarding potential delays remains a topic of conversation within the gaming community. As the release window approaches, fans continue to look for further announcements, particularly regarding the identities of the protagonists, Jason and Lucia, which remain unconfirmed.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 03:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).