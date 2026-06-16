GTA 6 Release Date, Price, Characters & Leaks; All You Need to Know

The gaming world is buzzing with anticipation as Rockstar Games prepares for the global launch of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) on November 19, 2026. This monumental release, arriving exclusively on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S initially, marks a significant moment for the industry, promising to deliver an unparalleled open-world experience.

Official Release Date and Platforms Confirmed

After a journey marked by speculation and a couple of official postponements, Rockstar Games has firmly set November 19, 2026, as the launch date for GTA 6. Gamers on current-generation consoles, specifically the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, will be the first to dive into the expansive world of Leonida. PC enthusiasts, however, will need to exercise patience, as a PC version is not slated for the initial launch. Historically, Rockstar titles arrive on PC several months, or even a year or two, after their console debut. Recent leaks, though unverified, suggested a potential PC release as early as February 2027, which many industry observers consider unlikely given Rockstar's typical PC release patterns and the game's scope, with late 2027 or 2028 being more probable. Gears of War E-Day Confirmed as Xbox Console Exclusive, Microsoft Rules Out PS5 Release for October 2026 Title.

Welcome to Leonida: Vice City Reimagined

GTA 6 transports players back to the beloved, neon-soaked streets of Vice City, situated within the fictional, Florida-inspired state of Leonida. This return promises a modern interpretation of the iconic locale, offering a vast and intricately detailed open world. Early trailers and official statements hint at a world brimming with diverse environments, from bustling urban centers to picturesque beaches and murky swamplands.

Introducing Lucia and Jason: A Modern Bonnie and Clyde

For the first time in the series' modern history, GTA 6 will feature a female playable protagonist, Lucia Caminos, alongside her male counterpart, Jason Duval. The narrative is expected to explore their intertwined lives, drawing comparisons to the legendary criminal duo Bonnie and Clyde. Their story will reportedly begin with Lucia's release from prison, setting them on a dangerous path through the criminal underworld of Vice City. Confirmed supporting characters include figures like Boobie Ike, Brian Heder, Cal Hampton, Dre'Quan Priest, Raul Bautista, and the rap duo Real Dimez (Bae-Luxe and Roxy), promising a rich cast for the unfolding drama.

GTA 6 Price in India, Pre-Order Information

While Rockstar Games has not yet officially confirmed global pricing, industry analysts anticipate the standard edition of GTA 6 to be priced between $69.99 and $79.99 internationally. For the Indian market, official pricing remains unannounced. However, various leaks and unverified storefront listings have suggested potential figures. Rumours indicate the Standard Edition could be priced above ₹7,499 with some other reports suggesting a base price around ₹5,999 or up to ₹9,000. Leaks also point to a Digital Deluxe Edition potentially costing ₹9,499 and a Collector's Edition at a speculated ₹22,999 in India. An unverified storefront listing also showed the Xbox Series X/S version at ₹11,607.59 and the PC version at ₹7,866.89. It's crucial to note that these India-specific prices are based on leaks and should be treated as unconfirmed until an official announcement from Rockstar or its distributors. Pre-orders for GTA 6 are expected to commence in Summer 2026, coinciding with the broader marketing campaign launch. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, June 16, 2026 Revealed; Know How To Redeem Codes, Grab Free Rewards Like Diamond, Skins, Weapon and More.

Latest Leaks and Anticipated Marketing Push

The ongoing wait for GTA 6 has fueled a constant stream of leaks and insider reports. The most recent and highly anticipated development is the imminent launch of Rockstar's full marketing campaign. Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick confirmed that marketing will begin in Summer 2026, and pre-orders will open thereafter. Gaming insider NateTheHate, known for his accurate leaks, has expressed strong confidence in the November 19, 2026 release date, stating it will hit as planned barring any unforeseen catastrophic events. Fans are also eagerly awaiting a potential third trailer, rumoured to drop as early as this month, or in July, which would offer fresh glimpses into the gameplay and narrative of this highly anticipated title.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 02:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).