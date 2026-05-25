Ahmedabad: Wanted Criminal Injured in Police Encounter After Allegedly Attempting To Snatch Service Weapon

Ahmedabad, May 25: A wanted accused sustained a gunshot injury to his left leg during a Crime Branch arrest operation in Ahmedabad after allegedly attempting to snatch a police officer’s service weapon while being taken into custody, police officials said on Monday. The accused, identified as Dharmendra Singh alias Dhamo Barad, was wanted in connection with an attempted murder case registered at Krishnanagar Police Station and has an extensive criminal history spanning multiple police stations in the city.

According to police, he is linked to around 26 criminal cases involving serious offences such as murder, attempt to murder, extortion, robbery, rioting, assault, and violations under the Arms Act and Prohibition Act. The Crime Branch said the operation was conducted within the jurisdiction of Sola Police Station following specific intelligence about his presence at a hotel, where he was located alone. Officers apprehended him and were transporting him in a vehicle when the incident occurred. During transit, the accused allegedly attempted to seize the pistol of a police inspector, triggering a brief struggle inside the vehicle. Speaking to IANS, Inspector Mehul Chauhan said the team had successfully located and detained the accused from the hotel and placed him inside their vehicle. Gujarat Police Bust INR 631 Crore Multi-State Cyber Fraud Network in ‘Operation Mule Hunt 2.0’; 13 Arrested.

He stated that shortly after the vehicle moved, the accused suddenly tried to grab his service pistol. “As he attempted to snatch the weapon, I immediately caught hold of his hand, and a scuffle broke out. In the course of the struggle, a round was fired in self defense, and he sustained a gunshot injury to his left leg. He was overpowered on the spot,” he said. He added that the operation was based on an attempted murder FIR registered under Section 307 of the IPC at Krishnanagar Police Station, in which the accused was already wanted.

He further noted that the accused had previously been involved in several other criminal cases and was out on bail in certain matters at the time of the arrest. Police said the incident took place around 7:45 p.m. Officials confirmed that no police personnel sustained serious injuries during the operation, although the inspector reported minor swelling on his hand following the scuffle. The accused was immediately shifted to Sola Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad for medical treatment. Jammu and Kashmir Encounter: Gunfight Starts Between Pakistani Terrorists and Security Forces in Rajouri (Watch Video).

Police further stated that Dharmendra Singh has a long-standing criminal record across multiple police stations, including Krishnanagar, Bapunagar, Nikol, Naroda, and Crime Branch units, with cases ranging from violent offences to organised extortion and arms-related violations. Senior officers are expected to decide on further legal proceedings following the incident.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2026 11:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).