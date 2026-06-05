AI is an Operational Reality, Says CJI Surya Kant

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant has declared that artificial intelligence has transitioned from a speculative concept to an operational reality, presenting one of the most profound challenges to modern international law. Speaking at Birkbeck College, University of London, the CJI emphasised that the regulatory choices made during this decade will fundamentally shape the future of technology, power, and justice.

CJI Surya Kant on AI and the Evolution of Legal Responsibility

CJI Kant observed that unlike prior technological shifts, AI increasingly participates in decision-making processes that were once considered exclusively human. He stressed that technology is not inherently good or evil; rather, its impact is defined by the ethical, legal, and political frameworks within which it is deployed. Consequently, the role of the law is not to resist progress, but to ensure that technological power remains strictly accountable to human dignity, democratic legitimacy, and constitutional values. CJI Surya Kant To Administer Oath to 5 New Supreme Court Judges Today.

Reshaping Sovereignty and Governance

The CJI noted that AI is actively reshaping various sectors, including commerce, governance, warfare, and public administration. He highlighted that private corporations now command technological capabilities that sometimes exceed the reach of sovereign states, while courts worldwide are beginning to grapple with AI-generated evidence and automated decision-making. Furthermore, he remarked that AI challenges the traditional international law principle of territoriality, as algorithmic systems often function through globally distributed architectures that transcend national borders. CJI Surya Kant Completes Self-Enumeration for Phase I of Census 2027.

Despite the legal complexities, CJI Kant identified AI as a powerful tool for improving the administration of justice. He explained that courts can leverage AI-driven technologies to assist with legal research, document classification, case management, and translation services. When used under appropriate human supervision, such innovations can reduce systemic delays, improve efficiency, and expand access to legal information, allowing judges to focus on the nuanced aspects of adjudication.

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