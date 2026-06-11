Delhi To Regulate Coaching Institutes: New Policy To Cap Fees, Mandate Safety and Mental Health Support
The Delhi government has officially initiated the process of drafting a comprehensive policy framework to regulate the city's vast coaching institute sector. The proposed framework aims to implement strict mandates governing fee structures, student safety, infrastructure standards, and mental health support.
New Delhi, June 11: The Delhi government has officially initiated the process of drafting a comprehensive policy framework to regulate the city's vast coaching institute sector. The proposed framework aims to implement strict mandates governing fee structures, student safety, infrastructure standards, and mental health support.
The decision was finalized on Thursday during a high-level meeting chaired by Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood. The session included senior officials from various regulatory and civic agencies, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, and the departments of health, labor, and urban development. School Heat: Finally, a Cool Solution for Struggling Students!
Scope of the Proposed Policy
According to government officials, the upcoming framework will establish uniform, city-wide standards for coaching centers to replace the current fragmented system managed by multiple agencies. The regulation will focus heavily on student and staff welfare, covering several critical areas:
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Financial and Administrative Transparency: Fee regulation and structural transparency to prevent arbitrary pricing.
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Student Support Systems: Institutionalized mental health support and counseling mechanisms.
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Safety and Compliance: Rigorous building infrastructure safety standards, emergency and fire preparedness, and periodic compliance monitoring.
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Welfare and Accountability: Standardized working conditions for teachers and staff, alongside formal grievance redressal mechanisms for both employees and students.
The Director of Higher Education has been designated as the nodal officer to lead the policy formulation. The government is also establishing a multidisciplinary committee to draft the formal framework, though an exact timeline for its public release has not yet been announced. Supreme Court Seeks Centre, CBSE and NCERT Response on Plea Challenging 3-Language Mandate for Class 9 Students.
Background and Catalysts for Reform
The legislative push comes amid heightened scrutiny over safety vulnerabilities in the capital's densely packed academic hubs. The policy directly responds to recurring safety failures, including the recent Saket building collapse that resulted in six deaths-five of whom were students-as well as the July 2024 tragedy in Old Rajendra Nagar, where three civil services aspirants drowned in a flooded coaching center basement.
Following the 2024 incident, the Delhi High Court appointed a high-level committee led by retired judge Justice R.K. Gauba to inspect the systemic infrastructure gaps in coaching clusters. The findings from the Gauba committee's report have significantly informed the structural layout of the newly proposed regulations.
A Broader National Push
Delhi’s local legislative action aligns with an overarching national effort by the Central government, which released nationwide guidelines in 2024 recommending mandatory registration, structural safeguards, and psychological support for coaching students.
"Delhi is going to be the pioneer state to come out with comprehensive guidelines for regulating the functioning of coaching institutes," Education Minister Ashish Sood stated, emphasizing the government's intent to create an emotionally safe and secure learning environment for the hundreds of thousands of students who migrate to the capital annually for competitive examinations.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 08:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).