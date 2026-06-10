School Heat: Finally, a Cool Solution for Struggling Students!

Extreme summer temperatures across India are creating increasingly difficult learning conditions for millions of students. In many government schools, indoor classroom temperatures are reaching between 40 and 45 degrees Celsius, making learning environments uncomfortable and unsafe for children. To address this growing challenge, Yuva Unstoppable, one of India’s leading NGOs with a proven track record of impacting 10 million+ beneficiaries across education, environment, healthcare, and livelihoods, and supported by 100+ corporate CSR and philanthropic partners, is implementing climate-responsive cooling solutions in vulnerable schools.

The heat crisis is not just a matter of physical discomfort. It is a significant barrier to education for 26 million children in government schools. When temperatures climb, students suffer from exhaustion, reduced concentration, and dehydration. Data indicates that even a single extra day where temperatures exceed 29 degrees Celsius can lower math and reading scores. Beyond these immediate educational impacts, sustained heat exposure poses long-term health risks to young children who cannot regulate their body temperature as effectively as adults.

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Scaling Solutions for Schools

To tackle this, Yuva Unstoppable has developed a multi-component heat adaptation framework tailored to the specific needs of each school. Interventions include large-space Venti coolers, solar power backup systems, rainwater harvesting structures, cool roof painting, and tree plantation drives. This initiative specifically focuses on passive cooling, active cooling, and integrated campus design. By utilizing smart design techniques like reflective coatings on rooftops, the organization aims to reduce the amount of heat absorbed by school buildings. These passive interventions can cut indoor temperatures by significant margins without relying on electricity.

Rather than following a one-size-fits-all approach, Yuva Unstoppable is implementing different combinations of these climate-resilient solutions across schools to develop scalable heat adaptation prototypes. While some schools are receiving the full integrated package comprising cooling systems, solar backup, water conservation, cool roofs, and green cover enhancement, others are being equipped with customised combinations based on their infrastructure requirements and local climatic conditions.

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"Earlier, the classrooms would become extremely hot during the afternoon, making it difficult for us to concentrate on studies. After the installation of the Venti coolers, the classrooms feel much more comfortable, and it has become easier for us to learn even during peak summer months," shared a student from Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV), Rajoda, Ahmedabad.

A Nationwide Impact

Driven by the vision of its Founder, Mr. Amitabh Shah, Yuva Unstoppable aims to transform heat-stressed classrooms into safe, comfortable, and enabling spaces where students can truly thrive. Emphasising the importance of climate-resilient learning environments, Amitabh Shah said, "We must ensure that every child, irrespective of their background, can learn in an environment that safeguards their health and supports their growth, rather than allowing extreme heat to become a barrier to their development. "

Yuva Unstoppable continues to work closely with various partners to implement these cooling solutions across vulnerable zones. The current infrastructure gap is vast, as evidenced by reports showing that only a small fraction of schools have adequate electricity for cooling and ventilation.

By integrating these specialized cooling systems, Yuva Unstoppable is changing the daily reality for countless students. The effort requires sustained support to reach more schools and anganwadis nationwide. Ensuring a cooler classroom today directly translates to a stronger tomorrow for students like those the NGO serves every single day.

Alongside cooling interventions, Yuva Unstoppable is engaging students in tree plantation drives to increase green cover around school campuses, helping reduce ambient temperatures while inspiring environmental awareness among children. The initiative includes the planting of fruit-bearing and medicinal trees, while encouraging students to actively nurture and maintain them, building long-term environmental responsibility and ownership.

As the summer heat intensifies, the work carried out by Yuva Unstoppable provides a vital lifeline to children on the front lines of this climate challenge. Their commitment to improving the physical environment of learning centers is a necessary step in protecting the educational progress of the nation's youth.

About Yuva Unstoppable

Amitabh Shah founded Yuva Unstoppable after turning down a Wall Street position at JP Morgan following his Master's degree from Yale University, choosing instead to work on the ground in India. He is the youngest Indian to receive the US Government's International Ellis Island Award, an honour previously given to President Bill Clinton, President George Bush, Muhammad Ali, Indra Nooyi, and Malala Yousafzai. The organisation's impact has been recognised by former Presidents Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam and Shri Ram Nath Kovind, and Amitabh Shah has been appointed as a Viksit Bharat Ambassador.

Impact at a Glance:

10 million+ beneficiaries empowered across 25 Indian states

10,000+ schools and Anganwadis transformed with WASH facilities, STEM labs, and smart classrooms — boosting attendance by 15% and learning outcomes by 4x (validated by London School of Economics)

7,000+ students supported through scholarships

1,00,000+ youth skilled for jobs in AI/ML, IT/ITeS, BFSI, and manufacturing

5 million+ trees planted, supporting 10,000+ farmers and sequestering 2 million tons of carbon

CSR partners include HDFC Bank, IBM, EY, PwC, Adani, Torrent, Bank of America, and the Gates Foundation. KPMG serves as the audit partner.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 05:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).