The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 Second Board Examination Result 2026 shortly, with reports indicating that scorecards could be released by June 21. Students who appeared for the second board examination will be able to access their results online through official CBSE portals and DigiLocker once the marks are declared.

The second board examinations for Class 10 were conducted between May 15 and May 21, 2026, providing students with an additional opportunity to improve their academic performance. While reports suggest the results may be released this week, CBSE has not yet officially confirmed the exact date or time of the announcement. Telegram Ban in India: Message-Editing Feature Disabled Till June 30 - What You Need To Know.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Expected Date

According to reports, the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 is likely to be announced by June 21, 2026. Students are advised to regularly check official CBSE websites for updates regarding the result declaration. Once released, marksheets and scorecards will be made available online for download. NEET UG Re-Exam Admit Card 2026 Release Date: Know How To Download Hall Tickets Online.

Official Websites to Check CBSE Class 10 Result 2026

Students can access their results through the following official CBSE portals:

cbse.gov.in

results.cbse.nic.in

The result link will be activated on these websites after the board officially announces the results.

How to Download CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Online

Visit the official CBSE website.

Click on the link for "CBSE Class 10 Second Board Examination Result 2026."

Enter the required credentials, including roll number, registration number and date of birth.

Submit the details to view the result.

Download the scorecard PDF and keep a printed copy for future reference.

Students should carefully verify their personal information and subject-wise marks after downloading the scorecard.

How to Download CBSE Class 10 Marksheet Through DigiLocker

Apart from the official websites, students can also access their digital marksheets through DigiLocker.

Open the DigiLocker website or mobile application.

Log in using your registered credentials.

Navigate to the CBSE results section.

Enter the required details.

Submit the information.

View and download the digital marksheet.

The DigiLocker marksheet serves as an official digital document and can be used for admissions, verification and other academic purposes.

With the result announcement expected soon, students are advised to keep their roll number, registration number and date of birth readily available to avoid delays while accessing their scorecards.

CBSE is expected to make the results available online immediately after declaration, allowing students to download and save their marksheets for future use.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Economic Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 04:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).