Mumbai, May 24: The Meghalaya Board of school education will release the MPBOSE HSSLC Examination Result 2022 on May 26. Candidates who took the MPBOSE HSSLC 2022 examination can visit the official website of the Meghalaya Board of school education at mbose.in to download their results.

In order to check the Meghalaya board results, students should use their roll numbers as login credentials. It must be noted that the Class 12 result will be announced along with the merit list of the top 10 applicants in each stream. The Meghalaya Board of school education will also release the highest marks subject-wise.

List of websites to check MPBOSE HSSLC Result 2022:

mbose.in

results.mbose.in

megresults.nic.in

meghalaya.shiksha

www.results.shiksha/meghalaya/

Steps to check MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022:

Visit the MBOSE Official website at mbose.in

On the homepage, click on the 'Results' tab

Check and download the result

Download and keep a hard copy for future reference

Last year, the MBOSE SSLC and HSSLC results were released on the same day. Over 60,000 students had taken the HSSLC and SSLC exams which were held as per the COVID-19 procedures enlisted by the state and central government.

