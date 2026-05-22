NEET 2026 Refund Portal Missing? Students Raise Concerns As NTA Fee Refund Website Link Fails To Go Live

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is facing fresh criticism from NEET UG 2026 aspirants after the promised fee refund portal for the cancelled May 3 examination reportedly failed to go live on May 21 as announced earlier.

Following the NEET UG 2026 paper leak controversy, the Education Ministry had assured candidates that the examination fees paid for the cancelled test would be fully refunded, with the government bearing the cost of the re-examination. NTA had officially stated that the module for sharing bank account details for refunds would be activated on its website by May 21.

However, several students claimed that no such refund link or portal was visible even hours after the expected launch, sparking confusion and frustration online. NEET 2026 Fee Refund: What Students Should Know About NTA Rules.

Many aspirants took to social media platform X to question the delay and seek clarification from the examination agency.

“Sir/Ma’am, you mentioned in the official notice that a portal/module will be provided on your website to update bank account details for NEET UG 2026 fee refund. We are unable to find any such portal or link even today. Kindly guide us where exactly it is available or when it will be activated. Please help thousands of students,” one user wrote. NEET 2026 Fee Refund Process Explained.

Another student posted, “NEET refund portal was supposed to launch on May 21st, but it hasn’t opened yet. Why is that?”

NEET UG 2026 Refund Link Not Live Yet

@NTA_Exams Sir/Ma’am, you mentioned in the official notice that a portal/module will be provided on your website (https://t.co/iyvnomAE8t) to update bank account details for NEET UG 2026 fee refund. We are unable to find any such portal or link even today. Kindly guide us where… — Mohd Aasim (@MOHDAASIMX) May 21, 2026

@NTA_Exams what happened to the refund of NEET fees? It was suppose to start on 21st May. — JaiHind (@ishareitwithall) May 22, 2026

NEET refund portal was supposed to launch on May 21st, but it hasn't opened yet. Why is that?#NEET #reneet@NTA_Exams @NTA_Helpdesk — Shizuka Minamoto 🍂 (@TheLegendAkki) May 22, 2026

“NTA, what happened to the refund of NEET fees? It was supposed to start on May 21,” another user questioned.

As per earlier announcements, the refund amount is expected to be credited back to the same bank account, debit card, credit card, or digital wallet used during the registration process. Candidates who made payments through cyber cafés or third-party accounts may need to coordinate with the respective account holders to access the refunded amount.

The category-wise NEET UG 2026 application fee refund structure is as follows:

General Category: INR 1700

OBC/EWS: INR 1600

SC/ST/PwD: INR 1000

Meanwhile, the NEET UG 2026 re-examination is scheduled to be held on June 21, 2026, from 2 PM to 5:15 PM in pen-and-paper mode. Aspirants are now awaiting an official clarification from NTA regarding the delayed refund portal activation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 22, 2026 12:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).