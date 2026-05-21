NEET 2026 Fee Refund: What Students Should Know About NTA Rules

National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued fresh clarifications for candidates preparing to appear for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination, while confirming that the refund portal for previously paid examination fees will go live today.

The announcement comes after the cancellation of the original NEET UG examination conducted on 3 May following allegations of a paper leak. The controversy triggered nationwide concern and led to a formal investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). How To Get NEET 2026 Form Fee Refund.

NEET 2026 Fee Refund Rules

In a detailed Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) document, the NTA outlined revised procedures relating to examination timing, refunds, examination centres and language preferences. The re-examination is scheduled to be conducted on 21 June in offline pen-and-paper mode at centres across India and overseas.

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Date and Timing

According to the NTA, the NEET UG 2026 re-test will be held on Sunday, 21 June, from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. The agency clarified that the additional 15 minutes included in the schedule are reserved for verification, attendance formalities and document-related procedures before the examination begins.

The examination will continue to be conducted in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Urdu, Marathi, Malayalam, Gujarati, Punjabi, Assamese, Kannada and Odia. NEET 2026 Exam Date: New Schedule Announced by NTA After Paper Leak Row.

Refund Portal To Be Activated Soon, No Fresh Fee Required

Addressing concerns regarding examination fees, the NTA confirmed that a dedicated online portal for candidates to submit bank account details for refunds will become operational from May 21, 2026.

The agency stated that candidates will not be required to pay any additional fee to appear for the re-examination. According to the NTA, the examination will be conducted using the agency’s own resources while previously collected fees will be refunded.

Officials also clarified that no fresh application process will be required. Existing candidature data, registration details and examination centre preferences submitted during the original May 2026 application cycle will automatically be carried forward for the re-test.

Rules on Exam City and Language Preference

The NTA has also responded to queries from candidates seeking changes in examination city or language medium. According to the agency, the language selected during the original application process will remain final and no modifications will be permitted.

The agency further explained that certain examination languages are available only in specific states and cities mentioned in the official NEET UG 2026 Information Bulletin. As a result, city allocation is directly linked to the selected language medium.

Helpdesk for Students Facing Exam Issues

Candidates who faced issues during the cancelled examination conducted on 3 May have been advised to contact the NTA Helpdesk through email and submit relevant supporting documents. The agency asked affected students to write to neetug2026@nta.ac.in regarding any examination-related concerns.

The NTA also dismissed speculation about a possible rescheduling due to clashes with other competitive examinations, stating that the 21 June re-exam date remains unchanged.

CBI Investigation Into Alleged Paper Leak Continues

The re-examination announcement comes as the investigation into the alleged NEET paper leak continues. According to reports, nine individuals have so far been arrested from Delhi, Jaipur, Gurugram, Nashik, Pune and Ahilyanagar in connection with the case.

Investigators are currently examining financial links related to the alleged leak and identifying individuals who may have accessed confidential examination material before the test.

The controversy intensified after reports claimed that a purported “guess paper” circulating online allegedly matched questions that later appeared in the NEET UG examination held on 3 May.

According to official statements, the NTA received information from a whistleblower on 7 May regarding a possible breach and later verified parts of the claim before referring the matter for investigation. The Central government subsequently handed over the case to the CBI, with the NTA assuring full cooperation by sharing records and related materials.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 04:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).