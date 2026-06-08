OJEE Result 2026 Declared: Scorecards Released on ojee.nic.in, Counselling to Begin Soon

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee has released the OJEE Result 2026 on Monday, June 8. Candidates who appeared for the state-level entrance examination can now check and download their scorecards through the official website ojee.nic.in, where the result link has been activated on the candidate activity board.

The examination was conducted in May 2026 for admissions into various undergraduate and postgraduate professional courses across participating institutions in Odisha. With the declaration of results, qualified candidates will now move towards the counselling and seat allotment process scheduled to begin later in June. UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2026: When Will Scores Be Out on upsc.gov.in and How To Check.

OJEE Result 2026 Declared on Official Portal

The OJEE 2026 scorecard link is now available under the candidate activity board on the official website. Candidates can access their results through the “Score Card for OJEE-2026” option. Qualified candidates will be required to complete online registration for counselling and participate in choice filling for seat allotment.

How to Check OJEE Result 2026

Go to ojee.nic.in official website

Click on the “Score Card for OJEE-2026” or “Rank Card-OJEE 2026” link

Enter Application Number, Date of Birth and Security Code

Click on “Submit”

Your OJEE 2026 Score Card will be displayed on screen

Download and save the scorecard for future use

Details Mentioned on Scorecard

The OJEE 2026 scorecard includes the following information:

Name of the candidate and registration number

Application number

Marks obtained

Rank secured

Qualifying status

Course-wise rank details

Candidates have been advised to keep a printed copy of the scorecard for counselling and admission procedures. MHT CET Result 2026: PCM and PCB Exam Results To Be Declared Soon at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Counselling and Admission Process

Candidates who qualify in OJEE 2026 will be eligible to participate in counselling for admission into undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. These include courses such as B.Tech (Lateral Entry), Pharmacy, MBA, MCA, M.Tech and other professional programmes offered by participating institutions in Odisha.

The counselling process is expected to begin later in June, with further updates to be released on the official portal.

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination is a state-level entrance test conducted annually for admission into professional degree courses across Odisha. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding counselling schedules, seat allotment rounds, and other admission-related notifications.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (ojee.nic.in). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 07:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).