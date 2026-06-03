MHT CET Result 2026: PCM and PCB Exam Results To Be Declared Soon at cetcell.mahacet.org

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, is expected to release the results for the MHT CET 2026 Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) and Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) groups shortly. For the first time, the state-level entrance exams were conducted across two separate attempts or sessions, running through April and May 2026. Once officially announced, candidates will be able to view their aggregate and subject-wise percentile scores on the official portal at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Expected MHT CET Result Timeline and Normalisation Process

While the State CET Cell has not confirmed the exact date and time for the score declarations, education portals indicate that the final results are anticipated to go live during the first half of June 2026. The cell recently finalised and published its official objection redressal reports for the answer keys of both sessions. JEE Advanced 2026 Candidates’ Data Including Mobile Numbers Exposed, Claims Cyber Security Researcher.

Because the examination was conducted over multiple dates and shifts across two distinct attempts, the state authority will utilise a standard normalisation procedure. This process converts raw marks into a percentile score ranging from 100 to 0 to ensure absolute parity among candidates facing varying difficulty levels across distinct test sessions.

Procedure to Download MHTE CET 2026 Scorecards

Candidates will need their specific portal login details ready to access their results. To check and download the official rank card, students must follow these steps:

Visit the centralised state entrance exam portal at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Click on the dedicated link for the MHT CET PCM or PCB Result 2026.

Navigate to the candidate login window.

Enter the required application ID (registered email ID) and password.

Review the displayed 1st and 2nd attempt scorecard on the screen.

Download and save the electronic document as a PDF for subsequent academic verifications. CBSE OSM System Row: Class 12 Student Sarthak Sidhant Appears Before Parliamentary Panel, Flags Alleged Tender Irregularities (Watch Video).

Next Steps: Centralised Admission Process (CAP)

The declaration of the entrance scores will immediately pave the way for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) rounds. Achieving a non-zero score in either of the groups makes candidates eligible to participate in the state’s multi-tiered counselling program. During the seat allocation rounds, qualified students must register online and submit their preferred choices of colleges and engineering or pharmacy courses. Once seats are officially allotted based on state merit rankings and individual preference lists, candidates must report to their respective institutions to verify their physical documentation and secure their engineering, technology, or pharmacy admissions in Maharashtra.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Jagran Josh), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2026 05:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).