Delhi, May 8: In a major escalation following the recent Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan launched a coordinated drone and missile assault across 15 locations in India on the night of May 7–8. The offensive, seen as retaliation for India’s Operation Sindoor, was met with a strong and successful counter by the Indian Armed Forces, who intercepted all incoming threats using the country’s advanced air defence systems. The Ministry of Defence confirmed that the response was “measured, focused, and non-escalatory,” with India striking back in the same domain without targeting civilian areas. Indian Armed Forces Eliminated Over 100 Terrorists in Pakistan and PoJK During Operation Sindoor: Sources.

As tensions rose along the Indo-Pak border, the Gurdaspur district in Punjab has been placed under a strict 9-hour blackout to prevent further escalation and cross-border threats. The blackout, ordered by the local authorities, aims to curb the risk of enemy surveillance or attacks using drones or other methods. As the Indian Armed Forces continue to monitor the situation, authorities are working to ensure the safety of the public while remaining vigilant. Scroll below to check the list of places Pakistan attempted to target during the overnight assault. Indian Military Foils Pakistan’s Attempts To Target 15 Places in India Using Missiles and Drones, Destroys Pakistani Air Defence System in Lahore.

List of 15 Targeted Locations by Pakistan

Awantipora

Srinagar

Jammu

Pathankot

Amritsar

Kapurthala

Jalandhar

Ludhiana

Adampur

Bhatinda

Chandigarh

Nal

Phalodi

Uttarlai

Bhuj

The Indian Armed Forces have remained on high alert in the wake of Pakistan’s attempted missile and drone attacks, ensuring the safety of critical military installations across the border. While India’s response has been firm yet restrained, authorities have vowed to continue monitoring the situation closely. The escalation has further intensified the already volatile situation along the Line of Control, with cross-border firing causing civilian casualties.

