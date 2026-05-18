Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Bhagyathara BT-54 Lottery Result of May 18, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List

Wondering where and how to check Kerala's Bhagyathara BT-54 weekly lottery of May 18? If yes, then we have got you covered. The Kerala State Lottery Department will soon announce the results of the Bhagyathara BT-54 lottery draw. The high-stakes draw will begin at 3:00 PM IST at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Thousands of ticket holders across the state are tracking the afternoon rollout, with a grand first prize jackpot of INR 1 crore awaiting the single lucky ticket that matches the winning alphanumeric combination precisely.

The Bhagyathara BT-54 lottery tickets are sold under the "BT" prefix code, with individual tickets priced at an accessible face value of INR 50. To sustain broad public interest and distribute returns across a wider base, the department utilises an extensive multi-tier prize matrix beneath the main INR 1 crore jackpot. The minimum assured prize for the lowest tier stops at INR 100, which heavily drives regional demand and widespread retail participation in local neighbourhoods. Scroll below to watch the online telecast of Kerala's Bhagyathara BT-54 lottery. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Samrudhi SM-55 Lottery Result of May 17, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Watch Kerala's Bhagyathara BT-54 Weekly Lottery Live Streaming Here

State lottery officials advise all participants of Kerala's Bhagyathara BT-54 weekly lottery to preserve their physical paper tickets in pristine condition, as any document containing overwriting, tears, or physical mutilation is automatically disqualified during the verification process. The live draw results are streamed dynamically starting at 3:00 PM, with the complete, legally binding results chart published as an official PDF on the authorised state lottery portal later in the evening.

According to statutory regulations, winners of the Bhagyathara BT-54 weekly lottery have a strict 30-day window from the draw date to claim their respective rewards. While minor tier prizes under INR 5,000 can be instantly redeemed at registered regional lottery agents, larger amounts - especially top-tier prizes exceeding INR 1 lakh - require formal handling. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of Kerala's Bhagyathara BT-54 lottery.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 18, 2026 02:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).