Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Dhanalekshmi DL-54 Lottery Result of May 27, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List

Wondering where and how to check Kerala's Dhanalekshmi DL-54 weekly lottery of today, May 27? If yes, then don't worry, we have got you covered. The results of the Dhanalekshmi DL-54 lottery draw will be declared by the Kerala State Lottery Department in a short while. The live draw of Kerala lottery will begin at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Participants are competing for a grand jackpot of INR 1 crore, with individual tickets priced at INR 50.

The Dhanalekshmi (Dhanalekshmi DL-54) weekly lottery features a multi-tiered reward system. While the single first-prize winner secures the INR 1 crore jackpot, the second-prize winner will receive INR 30 lakh, and the third-prize winner takes home INR 5 lakh. In addition to the top three tiers, the draw offers 11 consolation prizes of INR 5,000 each for tickets matching the winning number across the remaining series. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of Kerala's Dhanalekshmi DL-54 lottery draw. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Sthree Sakthi SS-521 Lottery Result of May 26, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Watch Kerala's Dhanalekshmi DL-54 Weekly Lottery Live Streaming Here

Following the completion of the live draw at 3 PM, the official full results of the Dhanalekshmi DL-54 weekly lottery will be published in a PDF booklet format on the department's official portal, statelottery.kerala.gov.in, typically between 4:00 PM and 5:00 PM. Ticket holders of Dhanalekshmi DL-54 (DL-54) are advised to cross-check their numbers against the official government gazette rather than relying solely on early decentralised leaks.

Dhanalekshmi DL-54 lottery ticket holders who find their numbers on the winning list must complete a verification process to claim their rewards. Winning tickets must be presented intact and undamaged. For prize amounts below INR 5,000, winners can claim their cash directly from any authorised lottery retail outlet in the state. However, for prizes exceeding INR 5,000, individuals must submit their winning tickets along with valid government-issued identification and passport-sized photographs to the District Lottery Office or the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries. Checked Lottery Results Today? Jackpot or Trap – the Psychology Behind Lotteries: Why Do We Keep Buying Lottery Tickets When Probability of Winning Is Low?

The Dhanalekshmi draw (Dhanalekshmi DL-54) is part of the weekly lottery system run entirely by the Government of Kerala. Established in 1967, the state-run lottery program is legally structured to generate non-tax revenue for the state while employing thousands of independent agents and vendors. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of Kerala's Dhanalekshmi DL-53 lottery draw.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2026 02:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).