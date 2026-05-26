Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Sthree Sakthi SS-521 Lottery Result of May 26, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List

The Kerala State Lottery Department will soon officially release the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-521 weekly lottery draw of today, May 26. The draw, conducted at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, will begin at 3 PM. The top prize of INR 1 crore will be awarded to a single ticket holder, marking another successful instalment of one of the state's most popular weekly lotteries. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of Sthree Sakthi SS-521 lottery.

The Sthree Sakthi lottery (Sthree Sakthi SS-521), held every Tuesday, is renowned for its specific aim of generating funds for various social welfare and women-empowerment schemes across Kerala. Participants of Kerala's Sthree Sakthi SS-521 weekly lottery are encouraged to verify their ticket numbers against the official Kerala Government Gazette to confirm their winnings. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Bhagyathara BT-55 Lottery Result of May 25, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Watch Kerala's Sthree Sakthi SS-521 Weekly Lottery Live Streaming Here

Winners of the Sthree Sakthi SS-521 weekly lottery must follow a structured process to claim their prizes. For amounts below INR 5,000, winners can collect their prize money from any authorised lottery shop in Kerala. However, for prizes exceeding this amount, winners must surrender their original tickets to the Director of State Lotteries or a District Lottery Office. All prize claims for the Sthree Sakthi SS-521 lottery must be made within 30 days of the result declaration. Checked Lottery Results Today? Jackpot or Trap – the Psychology Behind Lotteries: Why Do We Keep Buying Lottery Tickets When Probability of Winning Is Low?

The Kerala State Lottery Department, established in 1967, was the first of its kind in India and remains a model for state-run lottery systems. Trending keywords for Kerala's Sthree Sakthi SS-521 weekly lottery include "Kerala Lottery Result Today", "Sthree Sakthi SS-521 Result", "Kerala Lottery SS-521 Winning Numbers", "Sthree Sakthi Lottery May 26 2026", and "Kerala State Lottery Sambad Today".

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2026 01:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).