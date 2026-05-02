Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Karunya KR-752 Lottery Result of May 2, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List

Wondering where and how to check the results of Kerala's Karunya KR-752 weekly lottery of today, May 2? If yes, then we have got you covered. The Kerala State Lottery Department will officially announce the results of the draw for the Karunya KR-752 weekly lottery of today. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, with the live process beginning at 3:00 PM.

This weekly event (Karunya KR-752) remains one of the state's most popular lotteries, primarily due to its mission of funding healthcare and social welfare programs for the underprivileged. The Karunya lottery features a multi-tiered reward system, offering thousands of participants a chance to win. The headline prize for Kerala's Karunya KR-752 lottery draw (KR-752) is a life-changing INR 1 crore jackpot. Shillong Teer Result Today, May 2, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Watch Kerala's Karunya KR-752 Weekly Lottery Live Streaming Here

The official results of the Karunya KR-752 lottery draw, including the full list of winning ticket numbers across all series, will be published on the department's website and authorised portals once the draw is completed. Participants can verify their ticket numbers of Kerala's Karunya KR-752 weekly lottery through several official channels. The most reliable method is downloading the official result PDF from the Kerala State Lotteries website at keralalotteries.com.

Authorities advise Karunya KR-752 lottery players to keep their physical tickets in a secure and undamaged condition, as a mutilated ticket can lead to the disqualification of a claim. For prizes above INR 1 lakh, winners must approach the Directorate of State Lotteries in Thiruvananthapuram. Winners have a 30-day window from the date of the draw to initiate their claim. Trending keywords for Kerala's Karunya KR-752 weekly lottery include "Kerala Lottery Result Today", "Karunya KR-752 Result" "Karunya Lottery Result 02.05.2026", "Kerala Lottery Result Chart 2026", and "Karunya KR 752 Winning Numbers".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 02:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).