Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Karunya Plus KN-621 Lottery Result of April 30, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List

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The Kerala State Lottery Department will declare the results of the Karunya Plus KN-621 weekly lottery draw of today, April 30, shortly. The live draw will commence at 3:00 PM at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, with the top winner set to receive a life-changing INR 1 crore jackpot. As one of the most anticipated events in the state's weekly lottery cycle, the Karunya Plus series continues to draw high participation from across the region. Scroll below to know the results and winning numbers of Kerala'a Karunya Plus KN-621 lottery.

The Karunya Plus lottery (Karunya Plus KN-621) is unique for its extensive prize tiers, offering thousands of opportunities for participants to win. Each ticket is priced at INR 50. The official results of the Karunya Plus KN-621 weekly lottery will be released in phases, starting with the live announcement of the top three prizes. Kerala lottery participants can track the draw in real-time via the official Kerala State Lotteries website at statelottery.kerala.gov.in.

Watch Kerala's Karunya Plus KN-621 Weekly Lottery Live Streaming Here

It is worth noting that a comprehensive list of all winning numbers of the Karunya Plus KN-621 weekly lottery, including the smaller prize categories, will be available for download in PDF format by 4:30 PM. Winners of Kerala's Karunya Plus KN-621 lottery draw are advised to cross-verify their ticket numbers with the official Kerala Government Gazette to ensure accuracy before initiating claims.

Winners have a strictly defined window of 30 days from the date of the draw to claim their prizes. Lottery players can also watch the live telecast of the Karunya Plus KN-621 weekly lottery, which has been provided above. Trending keywords for Kerala's Karunya Plus KN-621 weekly lottery include "Kerala Lottery Result Today", "Karunya Plus KN-621 Result", "Kerala State Lottery Result 30-04-2026", "Karunya Plus Lottery Result Today 3 PM", and "KN 621 Lottery Result PDF Download".

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 02:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).