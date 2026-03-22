Thiruvananthapuram, March 22: The Kerala State Lottery's Samrudhi SM-47 weekly lottery draw is a prominent weekly lottery organised by the Government of Kerala. Known for its transparent process and high jackpot amounts, including first prize of INR 1 crore, the Samrudhi series is a staple for lottery enthusiasts across the state. The 3 PM draw for Kerala's Samrudhi SM-47 of today, March 22, is held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of today's Samrudhi SM-47 weekly lottery to learn the winners' names.

The Samrudhi lottery is highly anticipated due to its life-changing top prizes and extensive lower-tier rewards. A single ticket is priced at INR 50. The Kerala State Lottery Department ensures that the results of the Samrudhi SM-47 weekly draw are accessible immediately following the live draw. The results begin streaming at 3:00 PM on the official Kerala Lotteries website. A complete list of winning numbers is usually uploaded in PDF format by 4:30 PM at keralalotteries.com.

Watch Kerala's Samrudhi SM-47 Weekly Lottery Live Streaming Here

Kerala lottery players are advised to verify their winning numbers against the official Kerala Government Gazette. They can claim their prizes within 30 days of Kerala's Samrudhi SM-47 weekly lottery draw to remain eligible. Kerala lottery participants can view the results and winning numbers of today's Samrudhi SM-47 weekly lottery draw at statelottery.kerala.gov.in too. To claim prizes, players will require the original ticket (signed on the back), a self-attested copy of their PAN card, Aadhaar card, and two passport-sized photographs.

While Kerala lottery results are traditionally announced at 3:00 PM, the full official list of winning numbers is made available in PDF format on the Kerala Lotteries website shortly after the draw is completed. Keywords used by Kerala lottery players include "Kerala Lottery Result Today Samrudhi SM-47", "Samrudhi SM-47 Result 22.03.2026", "Kerala Lottery Result Live 3 PM", "Samrudhi SM-47 Winning Numbers", "Kerala State Lottery Samrudhi Result Today", and "Kerala lottery Samrudhi SM-47 first prize winner".

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2026 02:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).