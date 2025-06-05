Kolkata, June 05: The Kolkata Fatafat Lottery (also known as Kolkata FF Lottery), inspired by the Satta Matka format, is witnessing a steady rise in popularity among lottery enthusiasts. The Kolkata Fatafat Result (Kolkata FF Result) of Thursday, June 05, will be announced in several rounds throughout the day. Participants can view the Kolkata FF Result on websites like kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. A detailed list of winning numbers will also be updated in the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart of June 05 provided below.
Managed by the civic authorities of Kolkata, this lottery requires players to be present in the city to take part. From buying tickets to predicting outcomes, players stay engaged in every phase of the game. Interestingly, the results are declared after each round, also known as a "bazi", keeping the excitement alive all day long. Scroll down to access the Kolkata FF Result Chart of June 05. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 03, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.
Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for June 05, 2025
|
1st Bazi 10:03 AM
|
2nd Bazi 11:33 AM
|
3rd Bazi 01:03 PM
|
4th Bazi 02:33 PM
|
559
|-
|
-
|
-
|9
|
-
|-
|
-
| 5th Bazi 04:03 PM
|6th Bazi 05:33 PM
|7th Bazi 07:03 PM
|8th Bazi 08:33 PM
|-
|-
|-
|-
|=-
|-
|-
|-
The Kolkata Fatafat lottery runs at regular intervals, with a new result announced every 90 minutes. The first round kicks off just before 10 AM, and the final round wraps up by 8:30 PM. This Satta Matka-inspired lottery game is known for its straightforward rules: players choose a number and place their bets. With eight rounds or “bazis” conducted daily, participants get multiple chances to win attractive prizes, all while investing relatively small amounts. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.
Currently, lotteries are legally permitted in 13 states across India, including West Bengal, where the Kolkata FF lottery has developed a strong fan base. Despite this, betting and gambling remain prohibited and are often disguised and promoted as gaming activities.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2025 11:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).