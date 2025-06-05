Kolkata, June 05: The Kolkata Fatafat Lottery (also known as Kolkata FF Lottery), inspired by the Satta Matka format, is witnessing a steady rise in popularity among lottery enthusiasts. The Kolkata Fatafat Result (Kolkata FF Result) of Thursday, June 05, will be announced in several rounds throughout the day. Participants can view the Kolkata FF Result on websites like kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. A detailed list of winning numbers will also be updated in the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart of June 05 provided below.

Managed by the civic authorities of Kolkata, this lottery requires players to be present in the city to take part. From buying tickets to predicting outcomes, players stay engaged in every phase of the game. Interestingly, the results are declared after each round, also known as a "bazi", keeping the excitement alive all day long. Scroll down to access the Kolkata FF Result Chart of June 05. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 03, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.