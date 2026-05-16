Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Vision Saturday Lottery Result of May 16, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List

Wondering where and how to check Nagaland's Dear Vision Saturday weekly lottery of May 16? If yes, then don't worry, we have got you covered. The Nagaland State Lottery Department will officially release the results for the Dear Vision Saturday weekly draw soon. The high-stakes draw will take place at 1:00 PM in Kohima and see thousands of participants vying for the top prize of INR 1 Crore.

Conducted under the supervision of state officials to ensure transparency, the Dear Vision Saturday lottery continues to be a major draw for lottery enthusiasts across the region. The first prize-winning ticket will be confirmed shortly after the draw concludes, sparking immediate interest among ticket holders checking the official sequences. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of Nagaland's Dear Vision Saturday weekly lottery.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Vision Saturday Weekly Lottery Here

The May 16 draw (Dear Vision Saturday lottery) features several tiers of rewards, distributing prizes to thousands of ticket holders. Detailed result sheets, including the full list of winning serial numbers for the smaller denominations, will be uploaded to the department's official web portal and will also be available at authorized lottery stalls across the state.

Winners of the Dear Vision Saturday lottery are advised to verify their ticket numbers against the official Nagaland Government Gazette.

For prizes exceeding INR 10,000, the claim must be submitted to the Director of Nagaland State Lotteries. Participants of Nagaland's Dear Vision Saturday lottery are reminded that winning tickets must be intact and free of any damage or tampering to be considered valid for a payout. The Nagaland State Lottery is a significant source of non-tax revenue for the state government, with the "Dear" series being one of the most popular lottery brands in India. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of Dear Vision Saturday weekly lottery.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2026 12:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).