Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Clover Monday Lottery Result of May 11, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List
Wondering where and how to check Nagaland's Dear Clover Monday weekly lottery of today, May 11? Scroll below to watch the live streaming of today's Nagaland lottery. The lottery results will be announced from Kohima with the draw beginning at 8 PM. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result of today.
The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries will officially announce the results of the Dear Clover Monday weekly lottery of today, May 11, soon. As one of the most anticipated evening draws in the state's daily three-tier lottery system, the Dear Clover Monday lottery event will see thousands of participants awaiting the announcement of the life-changing INR 1 crore top prize.
The Dear Clover Monday lottery draw will begin at 8:00 PM in Kohima, following the earlier 1:00 PM and 6:00 PM sessions. Nagaland's Dear Clover Monday weekly lottery is popular for its inclusive prize tiers, allowing multiple winners to claim rewards beyond the jackpot. The ticket price for the Dear Clover Monday lottery draw is just INR 6. Stay tuned to know the results and winning numbers of today's lucky draw. Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Magic Sunday Lottery Result of May 10, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List
Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Clover Monday Weekly Lottery Here
The Nagaland State Lottery operates a consistent triple-draw format every day. On Mondays, the schedule features include Dear Rise Monday at 1:00 PM, Dear Legend Monday at 6:00 PM and Dear Clover Monday at 8:00 PM. Each draw is conducted under the strict supervision of government officials, maintaining the credibility of the "Dear" lottery series, which is legally authorised and regulated in Nagaland.
Lottery officials have issued an advisory for winners of the Dear Clover Monday lottery to preserve their original tickets. Damaged or torn tickets may be disqualified during the verification process. Winners of smaller amounts, typically up to INR 10,000, can claim their prizes through authorised lottery agents. For the INR 1 crore jackpot or other significant amounts, winners must submit a claim form to the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries within 30 days of the draw date.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2026 06:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).