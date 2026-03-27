Mumbai, March 27: The Nagaland State Lottery Department is conducting the high-stakes draw for the Dear Horizon Friday weekly lottery today, March 27. As one of the most popular evening draws in the "Dear" series, the Horizon Friday (Dear Horizon Friday) event concludes the weekday cycle with a massive top prize of INR 1 crore. Held at 8:00 PM IST, the draw attracts thousands of participants from across the country, particularly from states where lottery gaming remains a legal and regulated form of entertainment.

The Dear Horizon Friday lottery is designed to provide a broad distribution of winnings, ranging from life-changing jackpots to smaller, high-frequency rewards. Tickets for Nagaland's Dear Horizon Friday weekly lottery draw are priced at a highly accessible INR 6. Official results for the 8:00 PM draw (Dear Horizon Friday) are released within minutes of the event on the department's official website, nagalandlotteries.com, and through the widely used Lottery Sambad portal. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Victory Friday Lottery Result of March 27, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Horizon Friday Weekly Lottery Here

Nagaland lottery players can check the live results of the Dear Horizon Friday weekly lottery or 8 PM draw on the official Nagaland State Lotteries website or through the widely used Lottery Sambad platforms. They can also watch the online telecast of Nagaland's Dear Horizon Friday lottery, which has been provided above. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of today's lucky draw. Winners of today's Nagaland lottery must ensure that the winning ticket remains intact; mutilated or tampered tickets are ineligible for claims. Shillong Teer Results Today, March 27 2026: Know Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

All claims of the Dear Horizon Friday weekly lottery must be submitted to the Director of Nagaland State Lotteries within 30 days of the result announcement. It is worth noting that Nagaland is among the 13 Indian states permitted to conduct lotteries under the Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 1998. Trending keywords for Nagaland's Dear Horizon Friday weekly lottery include "Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 8 PM", "Dear Horizon Friday Result 27.03.2026", "Lottery Sambad Today Result 8 PM", "Dear Horizon Friday 1 Crore Winner List", "Nagaland Lottery Result Today Live", "Dear Horizon Friday 8 PM Winning Number Today", "Lottery Sambad Night 8 PM Result March 27" and "Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result".

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2026 07:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).