Mumbai, March 30: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association is conducting the highly anticipated Shillong Teer games today, March 30. The results of the same will be published on websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer. Deeply rooted in the cultural fabric of Meghalaya, this traditional archery-based lottery continues to draw thousands of participants from across Northeast India. Scroll below to see the results and winning numbers of all Shillong Teer games of today.

Unlike conventional lotteries, the Shillong Teer lottery relies on the skill of local archers and the unique "dream interpretation" techniques used by players to predict the winning numbers. Shillong Teer lottery consists of eight Teer games. These include Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Played in Round 1 and Round 2, the results of Teer games are announced after each Teer game is completed. Shillong Teer Result Today, March 28, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on March 30, 2026: Where To Check the Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Those taking part in the Sillong Teer lottery can visit websites including meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in to check the results and winning numbers of today's Teer games. Upon visiting the websites mentioned above, participants are advised to look for "Shillong Teer Result Chart of March 30". Lottery players can also find the Shillong Teer results and winning numbers of March 30 in the Shillong Teer Result Chart provided below. Checked Lottery Results Today? Jackpot or Trap – the Psychology Behind Lotteries: Why Do We Keep Buying Lottery Tickets When Probability of Winning Is Low?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 51

Second Round - 55

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round - 55

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 80

Second Round - 03

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

How Is Shillong Teer Lottery Played?

The Shillong Teer lottery game is a blend of sport and chance. Every day (except Sundays), 50 professional archers gather at the Polo Stadium in Shillong to shoot arrows at a cylindrical straw target. Archers shoot 30 arrows each within a two-minute window in the First Round and 20 arrows each in the Second Round. The winning number is determined by the last two digits of the total number of arrows that successfully hit the target. For example, if 754 arrows hit the target, the winning number is 54. Shillong Teer lottery is entirely legal and regulated under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. It serves as a significant source of livelihood for thousands of families in the state, from the archers themselves to the operators of over 5,000 authorised ticket counters spread across 11 districts.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2026 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).